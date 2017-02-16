AT&T Is the Latest Carrier To Offer Unlimited Data For All Its Customers (phonedog.com) 19
Earlier this week, Verizon announced it is bringing back unlimited data plans after years of selling capped data packages. Now, ATT will be doing the same. ATT will let any current or potential customer buy an unlimited data plan. Until now, only DirecTV customers were able to purchase unlimited data from the carrier. PhoneDog reports: ATT says that starting tomorrow, February 17, its Unlimited Plan will be available to all customers. The plan will include unlimited data, talk, and text, and customers with the plan will also be able to travel to Canada or Mexico and use their plan just as they would at home, with zero roaming charges. ATT's Unlimited Plan also includes Stream Saver, which will optimize video streams to 480p. However, Stream Saver can be disabled if you'd like. One feature that's missing from ATT's Unlimited Plan is mobile hotspot usage, which is notable because the unlimited plans from the other three major U.S. carriers do include some mobile hotspot. Finally, it's worth noting that after 22GB of usage, ATT Unlimited Plan customers may have their speeds slowed during times of network congestion. This policy is also in place at the other three major U.S. carriers, with Verizon's threshold being 22GB, Sprint's 23GB, and T-Mobile's 26GB. A single line on the ATT Unlimited Plan will cost $100 per month. Each additional line will cost $40, but ATT will offer the fourth line free, making the cost for a family of four $180 per month.
Almost got it right... (Score:1)
Compares to Old Unlimited Plan how? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a DirecTV customer and they offered me that plan which I passed on. I've currently got AT&T Next plan with 3 phones and 30GB of shared data with tethering included for $200 with all fees and taxes. My wife uses almost no data as she's mostly home all the time on my high speed internet there. My daughter and I usually use 10-12 GB a month and the data we don't use we can use the next month although it doesn't build month to month. It's cheap enough that I haven't looked anywhere else. The "unlimi
Re: (Score:2)
They had the chance
I am an ardent opponent of AT&T. My opinion for them could not, absolutely not, be any lower than it is. If I were elected King, the second thing I would do is to convict AT&T management from mid-level up of terminal idiocy, sentencing them to sweeping floors for the rest of their natural lives, since they have proven they are too stupid, greedy, and careless to be trusted to wash dirty dishes.
My opinion of ComCast is even worse.
Not good enough (Score:3)
They're trying to get every customer on their largest package by playing with the price. I don't need unlimited data. Or 20GB of data. Or even 2GB. I get by on home wifi and 1GB or less away from home. My wife and I pay less than $50 for two phones on Ting.
The whole 'fear of missing out' thing is working for them. I'm just happy to be connected - I don't need to be streaming audio or video over a congested cell tower.
Re: (Score:2)
Ditto here. I actually use Net10 (which uses either AT&T or Verizon's towers/data/tech, depending on which phone you buy or bring)... $35/mo for unlimited talk/text, and 2GB data (then throttled after that, but with no further charges). So really, why the frig would I pay Verizon or AT&T $100/mo for something that I wouldn't use? In the 5 years I've been with Net10, I think I've gone over the 2GB cap once, a year ago (when I was farting around with rooting).
ATT Hidden Data Throttling (Score:2)
They do it on the iPhone on my account routinely, even though I'm not over my data limit.
Frustrating trying to get a web page to load at 10KB/sec. Bastards.
Re: (Score:2)
Just not sure if TMobile is better yet. I'll switch once I confirm if it is.
Proof of Throttling? (Score:1)
I'm curious, how you established that. What's the evidence, it is AT&T's throttling and not something else between you and the server(s) you are talking to?
Re: (Score:2)
I just want (Score:2)
AT&T already have this? (Score:1)
Competition vs. Regulation (Score:1)
So, Trump wins, appoints a free maket (spit!) RethugliKKKunt as the head of FCC [slashdot.org] and services [slashdot.org] improve?
And no changes down-tier ... (Score:2)
... because I checked today.
The person said, "You don't use data."
True.
I have WiFi at home and just about every place I visit has free WiFi.
I have a 2GB cap, and carry-over data, so this month I'. at 3.63GB remaining.
I don't use data because
... data cap.
I was hoping for some trickle-down freebies like 4GB at no extra charge and stuff.
I'm with Verizon in USA and I get a 15% military discount for having served in the Navy back in the late 1960s.
I presented then with a copy of my DD-214, which they returned t