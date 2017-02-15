Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Network Networking

Now Get Weather Alerts Even When Your Mobile Networks Are Down, Thanks To IBM's Mesh Networking (cnet.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the pushing-through-limits dept.
Communicating news of severe weather events or natural disasters is something mobile phones are well suited to, but if there's limited or disrupted network coverage the message may fail to get through. But not anymore. From a CNET report: A new Weather Channel app, though, can get the message through even during earthquakes, tornadoes, and terrorist attacks when mobile networks can be overwhelmed and may not work. The Android app, geared specifically for developing countries, uses IBM-developed technology called mesh networking that sends messages directly from one phone to another. The result is that information can propagate even when centralized networks fail. Using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks, the app can send data from phone to phone across distances between 200 to 500 feet, IBM Research staff member Nirmit Desai said. It doesn't add any more battery burden than an ordinary app, and the mesh network can be used without having to reconfigure the phone's network settings.

Now Get Weather Alerts Even When Your Mobile Networks Are Down, Thanks To IBM's Mesh Networking More | Reply

Now Get Weather Alerts Even When Your Mobile Networks Are Down, Thanks To IBM's Mesh Networking

Comments Filter:

  • What about data and txt costs? and can they remove the comcast as well all of crap from the tv channel? Also weather scan national / sat feed in HD?

    • What about data and txt costs?

      How much do you pay for bluetooth and WiFi on your phone?

      This is fascinating, intended for third world use. Do we imagine that the density of cell phones in the third world is really sufficient to meet the 200' range? Maybe in the city, on the streets. Anywhere else, huh?

  • you insensitive clod!

  • Now? (Score:2)

    by subk ( 551165 )
    Really, now? Or the proverbial "now", as in "now we have done it once in a lab environment".
  • I look forward to the inevitable security problem that gets found with this app when bored researchers find some unintended way that this new app has a security hole big enough to drive a truck through.

  • If your communications networks have just been taken out by weather then the situation is already past the point where information about the weather is even relevant because it's already too late to do anything except hunker down in the basement (and maybe kiss your ass goodbye).

  • And a dozen other mesh strategies. Qualcom's LTE Direct [qualcomm.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

Never worry about theory as long as the machinery does what it's supposed to do. -- R. A. Heinlein

Close