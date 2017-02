Shamed In Super Bowl Ads, Verizon Introduces Unlimited Data Plans

A surprise announcement Sunday revealed that tomorrow Verizon will begin offering introductory plans with unlimited data.** Customers "will get full LTE speeds until they reach 22GB of usage ," reports The Verge, "after which they'll be subject to reduced data speeds and de-prioritization."An anonymous reader writes:Verizon's pricing was also targeted heavily last week in a barrage of Super Bowl ads by both Sprint and T-Mobile just last Sunday. T-Mobile showed a masochistic woman calling Verizon just to enjoying hearing about the overages, taxes and fees she i ncurred by exceeding her data limit , while Sprint showed a man who was trying to escape his Verizon contract by faking his own death