All Three New 2017 iPhones To Feature Wireless Charging, Says Analyst

In late October, Nikkei Asian Review released a report claiming Foxconn was testing wireless charging modules for the iPhone 8. Another report has surfaced recently that further reinforces those claims. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that all three new iPhones expected to launch later this year will feature wireless charging. MacRumors reports: Kuo said wireless charging increases the internal temperature of smartphones, so he expects the rumored iPhone 8 with an OLED display and glass casing to have a new 3D Touch module with "additional graphite sheet lamination" in order to prevent the device from malfunctioning due to overheating. An excerpt from Kuo's research note obtained by MacRumors: "While we don't expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation; this is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone." The new 3D Touch module could be up to $5 more expensive for Apple to procure per phone. While that is a minimal increase, it lends further credence to a report claiming the high-end iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000 in the United States due to a significant redesign and the use of premium parts.

  • The iPhone isn't the in thing it once was. I'm surprised to see them making it dramatically more expensive.

    Let's see if it pays off.

    Wireless charging is the next step toward eliminating the charging port. I've been using wireless charging for about 4 years now and I've only ever plugged in to upload music. I'd guess most people don't even do that.

    • I take it you don't play many games on your phone?

      Some of the games will eat an iPhones battery in 3 hours. So if you sit down of an evening after a full days work then you may only have 30 minutes of play time on the phone. So people plug in. You can't do that with wireless charging.

      Think about how many millions of those battery packs have been sold. That is so people can charge on the move.

  • I don't think that word means what you think it means... No plug in the phone maybe, but wireless?

