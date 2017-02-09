All Three New 2017 iPhones To Feature Wireless Charging, Says Analyst (macrumors.com) 20
In late October, Nikkei Asian Review released a report claiming Foxconn was testing wireless charging modules for the iPhone 8. Another report has surfaced recently that further reinforces those claims. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that all three new iPhones expected to launch later this year will feature wireless charging. MacRumors reports: Kuo said wireless charging increases the internal temperature of smartphones, so he expects the rumored iPhone 8 with an OLED display and glass casing to have a new 3D Touch module with "additional graphite sheet lamination" in order to prevent the device from malfunctioning due to overheating. An excerpt from Kuo's research note obtained by MacRumors: "While we don't expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation; this is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone." The new 3D Touch module could be up to $5 more expensive for Apple to procure per phone. While that is a minimal increase, it lends further credence to a report claiming the high-end iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000 in the United States due to a significant redesign and the use of premium parts.
LOL, I can get wireless charging for my Note 4 right now...
Dude the Note 4 has a readily user removable battery, you get remote charging, not only that, you get guaranteed 100% off. Sometimes when my even older note 3 misbehaves, like a noisy alarm during a troubled sleep, just when you just finally manage to nod off and that off switch just doesn't seem to work any more, being able to kill it by ripping the battery out, is just so satisfying as is the quite spell when you fail to put in back in or forget to switch it back on.
Aren't they a little late to the wireless charging party?
Apple's not even "in the money" on this one - just an "also ran". By the way - how's that custom audio jack working out for you?
That's a bold move, cotton. (Score:2)
The iPhone isn't the in thing it once was. I'm surprised to see them making it dramatically more expensive.
Let's see if it pays off.
Wireless charging is the next step toward eliminating the charging port. I've been using wireless charging for about 4 years now and I've only ever plugged in to upload music. I'd guess most people don't even do that.
I take it you don't play many games on your phone?
Some of the games will eat an iPhones battery in 3 hours. So if you sit down of an evening after a full days work then you may only have 30 minutes of play time on the phone. So people plug in. You can't do that with wireless charging.
Think about how many millions of those battery packs have been sold. That is so people can charge on the move.
How is it complicated? If you're away from a charging pad, you can use any microwave to charge your device. Just make sure to use the defrost setting.
You know what would have been courage? Giving the iphone 7 wireless charging. Then they could say, no more ports. I think that would have been way more receptive to the audience. The downside would be charging would be a whole lot more complicated.
Charging would be easier, however, CHARGERS would be a lot more expensive. Remember, this is APPLE we are talking about, where the accessories cost as much as the device.
Wireless charging involves laying your phone on the surface of the charger or dropping it into the socket like the Sonicar electric toothbrushes do. Imagine the cost of a car charger now...
Imagine not being able to use your phone while it's charging....
Wireless? (Score:2)
I don't think that word means what you think it means... No plug in the phone maybe, but wireless?