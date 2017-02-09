Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Iphone Power Wireless Networking Cellphones Apple Hardware Technology

All Three New 2017 iPhones To Feature Wireless Charging, Says Analyst (macrumors.com) 60

Posted by BeauHD from the no-wires-attached dept.
In late October, Nikkei Asian Review released a report claiming Foxconn was testing wireless charging modules for the iPhone 8. Another report has surfaced recently that further reinforces those claims. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that all three new iPhones expected to launch later this year will feature wireless charging. MacRumors reports: Kuo said wireless charging increases the internal temperature of smartphones, so he expects the rumored iPhone 8 with an OLED display and glass casing to have a new 3D Touch module with "additional graphite sheet lamination" in order to prevent the device from malfunctioning due to overheating. An excerpt from Kuo's research note obtained by MacRumors: "While we don't expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation; this is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone." The new 3D Touch module could be up to $5 more expensive for Apple to procure per phone. While that is a minimal increase, it lends further credence to a report claiming the high-end iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000 in the United States due to a significant redesign and the use of premium parts.

All Three New 2017 iPhones To Feature Wireless Charging, Says Analyst More | Reply

All Three New 2017 iPhones To Feature Wireless Charging, Says Analyst

Comments Filter:

  • The iPhone isn't the in thing it once was. I'm surprised to see them making it dramatically more expensive.

    Let's see if it pays off.

    Wireless charging is the next step toward eliminating the charging port. I've been using wireless charging for about 4 years now and I've only ever plugged in to upload music. I'd guess most people don't even do that.

    • I take it you don't play many games on your phone?

      Some of the games will eat an iPhones battery in 3 hours. So if you sit down of an evening after a full days work then you may only have 30 minutes of play time on the phone. So people plug in. You can't do that with wireless charging.

      Think about how many millions of those battery packs have been sold. That is so people can charge on the move.

      • Those battery packs are sold so people can play Pokemon Go for more than a half hour. Grrr...

      • It doesn't have to be wireless only. My wife's Galaxy S6 supports Qi wireless or micro usb. Plug in or set it down. User's choice.

        There will still be a lightning connector or equivalent on the new iPhone just like there is now. You will still need usb connectivity. On a side note, I added Qi charging to my iPhone 6 with a $15 case that has a lightning port plug on the bottom and a coil and magnet embedded in the back.

        I LOVE being able to plop my phone down on my desk charger, bringing up my podca

      • I take it you don't play many games on your phone?

        Some of the games will eat an iPhones battery in 3 hours. So if you sit down of an evening after a full days work then you may only have 30 minutes of play time on the phone. So people plug in. You can't do that with wireless charging.

        Think about how many millions of those battery packs have been sold. That is so people can charge on the move.

        Games on your phone. Best post all day. I can't use my phone as fishing bait either.

  • I don't think that word means what you think it means... No plug in the phone maybe, but wireless?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      The term is apt. It refers to charging via induction, and no conductive wires are necessary to run from the charger to the device.

      • When I was a kid in the early 1970s we had an electric toothbrush that charged via induction.

        • Ain't that how electric toothbrushes even today charge - the ones that don't come w/ a battery, but instead w/ a charging stand? I have one from Braun

          • Definitely. The same technology. Basically an iron core transformer where the secondary winding is in the toothpaste handle.

            It was pretty cool in the 70's, but the only innovate thing, even back then, was the rechargeable battery.

  • Android phones: this is our new feature... This is our new phone. Ios: this is our new feature, we remove these features, we force you those patches. 6 months of analysts' articles, journalists' articles, thousands of comments and a lot of wasted time apple releases a 2 or 3 year old feature in one of the most ezpensive phones out there.

    • iOS: this is our new iOS update. It will nerf your older iPhone. Don't get nervous, it will still be able to make phone calls and receive email.

      Look at the great stuff you'll be able to do with your new iPhone!!!

  • The Nexus 4 had QI wireless charging a few years ago but the Nexus 6 was the last Google phone to have it. I have refused to buy a Nexus 6P or Pixel due to the lack of wireless charging. If Apple introduces wireless charging they will, for the first time, be making a phone that I consider technically better than Google's offering. It would not be enough to get me to change to closed Apple eco system but may sway others.

    I note the linked articles make no indication of what wireless standard they will u
    • Of course, you will just need a dongle and white gold Android-to-iPhone-converter-inductor-plate for $69.99 -- except for the the black Qi chargers, they wont work at all.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kqs ( 1038910 )

      I note the linked articles make no indication of what wireless standard they will use. Given that QI is used by almost everyone I would hope that is the standard they will follow, but Apple, being Apple, will probably see the need to introduce a new incompatible standard. I hope I am wrong about that,

      I've owned a number of Qi devices, and while I love wireless charging, Qi is too limited. Too slow, placement is too precise, distance is too small (even a thin case slowed charging). I'm using a USB-c Nexus now; less convenient but fast charging and a plug which doesn't just piss you off.

      I really hope that Apple goes with a far better charging system, something that gives you at least a few inches distance (better would be a few feet, maybe with beamforming?) and speed to match USB-c charging. If so, th

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ukoda ( 537183 )
        You are right about the placement. I have couple of nicer chargers that have multi coil designs and are angled so the phone naturally falls to good position. This works well, even thru a thick leather cover. Charging is slow but as I have charging pads scattered everywhere I never have a flat battery.

        That said the Type-C USB is a huge improvement. I have it on my laptop and think it is great step up from all other USB connectors.

  • First, who wants that? Wireless charging is actually incredibly inconvenient under most circumstances. First, you can't use the phone sensibly while it's charging. Yes, you can pick up the phone and interrupt the charging to use it, but that does just that: It interrupts the charging process and drains the battery, increasing the time considerably that the phone spends on the charger, which is already longer than it would remain plugged in in the first place. Then, taking that charger with you to use it, e.

    • First, who wants that? Wireless charging is actually incredibly inconvenient under most circumstances. First, you can't use the phone sensibly while it's charging.

      Yeah, but you get to buy all new charging doohickeys and maybe a new dongle or two. It's a win-win, my friend! Courage!

    • This point exactly. I get a pretty good life out of my iPhone 7, and usually just charge it overnight. During the day, if I'm not using it, I leave it charged. If I need to use it, I just unplug it normally and plug it back when done. In the car, if for any reason I needed to use it, I'd keep it plugged in charged. While I could use it as an iPad, I don't. Nor do I use it to navigate - I have my car GPS. I use this phone mainly for FaceTime/WhatsApp

      Your second point is an interesting one. As i

    • And second question, does that mean Apple now plans to get rid of the power (plus whatever else) socket, too?

      It makes no sense to do so; there are a ton of accessories that rely on a socket. So if wireless charging is addd, a socket will still be there... which makes your first question moot since anyone who doesn't want wireless charging will continue to use cords (that attach to the phone).

      I personally feel the same way as you about the dubious benefit that wireless charging brings. But I just wont use

      • Sorry, but that argument "So many accessories need it" doesn't mean jack shit with Apple. Phone jack, anyone?

  • "...the high-end iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000"

    A thousand bucks for a phone? Ha ha ha ha ha ha...no. I'm not gonna spend that much on a phone even if it comes with a blowjob attachment.

    Also, won't this graphite sheet add ~0.00001mm of thickness to the phone? How will Apple users ever manage to put up with this outrageous increase in thickness? Won't someone please think of the Apple users?

Slashdot Top Deals

Real wealth can only increase. -- R. Buckminster Fuller

Close