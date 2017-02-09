All Three New 2017 iPhones To Feature Wireless Charging, Says Analyst (macrumors.com) 60
In late October, Nikkei Asian Review released a report claiming Foxconn was testing wireless charging modules for the iPhone 8. Another report has surfaced recently that further reinforces those claims. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that all three new iPhones expected to launch later this year will feature wireless charging. MacRumors reports: Kuo said wireless charging increases the internal temperature of smartphones, so he expects the rumored iPhone 8 with an OLED display and glass casing to have a new 3D Touch module with "additional graphite sheet lamination" in order to prevent the device from malfunctioning due to overheating. An excerpt from Kuo's research note obtained by MacRumors: "While we don't expect general users to notice any difference, lamination of an additional graphite sheet is needed for better thermal control and, thus, steady operation; this is because FPCB is replaced with film, which is more sensitive to temperature change of the 3D touch sensor in OLED iPhone." The new 3D Touch module could be up to $5 more expensive for Apple to procure per phone. While that is a minimal increase, it lends further credence to a report claiming the high-end iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000 in the United States due to a significant redesign and the use of premium parts.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Accept those apple compromises.
Tell me what the compromises are AC.
Re: (Score:3)
Then I can charge the bluetooth headphones while charging the Apple Phone while listening to music. Who woulda guessed life could be so grand!?!
Re: (Score:2)
Then I can charge the bluetooth headphones while charging the Apple Phone while listening to music. Who woulda guessed life could be so grand!?!
Oh my.that's what started the Bowling green massacre. Seriously dude, It's the wrong color for you, Steve Jobs is an asshole and your Chevvie can run circles around my Ford.
If the 10 dollar set of headphones is the determinant factor, then but a Samsung phone and revel in your wise purchase.
Re: (Score:2)
They screwed up with deleting the headphone jack. I have an iPhone 6 and I can charge and listen to sounds in the privacy of my own head.
No headphone jack, no sale. I'll just go back Android.
Isn't it amazing? Completely impossible to listen to an iPhone 7 on any headsets whatsoever. Go figure. I have a bluetooth - Works. I have Apple's headset - it works. I have the 10 dollar pair of cheap mini stereo plugged headset that is the gold standard of Slashdot users - why it even works. There is something in you folks heads, but it's alternative facts.
Re: (Score:2)
LOL, I can get wireless charging for my Note 4 right now...
Re: (Score:2)
Dude the Note 4 has a readily user removable battery, you get remote charging, not only that, you get guaranteed 100% off. Sometimes when my even older note 3 misbehaves, like a noisy alarm during a troubled sleep, just when you just finally manage to nod off and that off switch just doesn't seem to work any more, being able to kill it by ripping the battery out, is just so satisfying as is the quite spell when you fail to put in back in or forget to switch it back on.
Re: (Score:2)
Aren't they a little late to the wireless charging party?
Re: (Score:2)
Apple invented wireless charging just a few weeks from now!
Re: (Score:2)
Apple's not even "in the money" on this one - just an "also ran". By the way - how's that custom audio jack working out for you?
Re:Apple just does it right (Score:4, Funny)
By the way - how's that custom audio jack working out for you?
It doesn't bother me at all. Some whiners complain about not being able to charge the phone and listen to music at the same time. Hell, I'm rocking my tunes and posting this from my new iPhone as we speak. I don't see what the b
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't bother me at all. Some whiners complain about not being able to charge the phone and listen to music at the same time. Hell, I'm rocking my tunes and posting this from my new iPhone as we speak. I don't see what the b
Yeah, I feel your pain. I have to use an iphone for work, and I really hate where they put the "send" button so that it's easy to accidentally send emails and other messages when you haven't finished writing them yet.
Thankfully, we're looking at adopting a BYOD program and I'll be able to use my Nexus 6P.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
By the way - how's that custom audio jack working out for you?
It doesn't bother me at all. Some whiners complain about not being able to charge the phone and listen to music at the same time. Hell, I'm rocking my tunes and posting this from my new iPhone as we speak. I don't see what the b
If you are serious, you have some severe time management issues. As well, isn't listening to music on a smartphone and bragging about it a little silly? The world's tallest midget concept. I listened to my iPhone 7 with a cheap pair of real headphones, the ones Slashdot users cite and apparently see as the gold standard. Meh. I listened with my iphones plugged into the charging port. Sounded pretty good. Then I plugged in my Studio headset. Sounded similar, a little better. (that one went through two of th
Re: (Score:2)
My wife's Samsung has had wireless charging for a couple years now. So has my Nexus 5. Several other Android phones as well.
Apple's not even "in the money" on this one - just an "also ran". By the way - how's that custom audio jack working out for you?
There are plenty of reasons that wireless charging is a really bad and inferior technical solution. So if you like it - fine. Use it, But you're strutting around like you own the world. Would you like the explanation?
That's a bold move, cotton. (Score:2)
The iPhone isn't the in thing it once was. I'm surprised to see them making it dramatically more expensive.
Let's see if it pays off.
Wireless charging is the next step toward eliminating the charging port. I've been using wireless charging for about 4 years now and I've only ever plugged in to upload music. I'd guess most people don't even do that.
Re: (Score:2)
I take it you don't play many games on your phone?
Some of the games will eat an iPhones battery in 3 hours. So if you sit down of an evening after a full days work then you may only have 30 minutes of play time on the phone. So people plug in. You can't do that with wireless charging.
Think about how many millions of those battery packs have been sold. That is so people can charge on the move.
Re: (Score:2)
Those battery packs are sold so people can play Pokemon Go for more than a half hour. Grrr...
Re: (Score:2)
There will still be a lightning connector or equivalent on the new iPhone just like there is now. You will still need usb connectivity. On a side note, I added Qi charging to my iPhone 6 with a $15 case that has a lightning port plug on the bottom and a coil and magnet embedded in the back.
I LOVE being able to plop my phone down on my desk charger, bringing up my podca
Re: (Score:2)
I take it you don't play many games on your phone?
Some of the games will eat an iPhones battery in 3 hours. So if you sit down of an evening after a full days work then you may only have 30 minutes of play time on the phone. So people plug in. You can't do that with wireless charging.
Think about how many millions of those battery packs have been sold. That is so people can charge on the move.
Games on your phone. Best post all day. I can't use my phone as fishing bait either.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How is it complicated? If you're away from a charging pad, you can use any microwave to charge your device. Just make sure to use the defrost setting.
Re: (Score:2)
How is it complicated? If you're away from a charging pad, you can use any microwave to charge your device. Just make sure to use the defrost setting.
Can't I just use a toaster set on "medium dark"? 4Chan swears by it.
microwave phone charging (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You know what would have been courage? Giving the iphone 7 wireless charging. Then they could say, no more ports. I think that would have been way more receptive to the audience. The downside would be charging would be a whole lot more complicated.
Charging would be easier, however, CHARGERS would be a lot more expensive. Remember, this is APPLE we are talking about, where the accessories cost as much as the device.
Wireless charging involves laying your phone on the surface of the charger or dropping it into the socket like the Sonicar electric toothbrushes do. Imagine the cost of a car charger now...
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine not being able to use your phone while it's charging....
Re: (Score:2)
They will just remove the trade-in option for Iphone 8 buyers.
All Iphone 8 buyers are assumed to have an Iphone 7 already, that they can use while the Iphone 8 is charging.
Re: (Score:2)
Wireless? (Score:2)
I don't think that word means what you think it means... No plug in the phone maybe, but wireless?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When I was a kid in the early 1970s we had an electric toothbrush that charged via induction.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Definitely. The same technology. Basically an iron core transformer where the secondary winding is in the toothpaste handle.
It was pretty cool in the 70's, but the only innovate thing, even back then, was the rechargeable battery.
Analysts (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
iOS: this is our new iOS update. It will nerf your older iPhone. Don't get nervous, it will still be able to make phone calls and receive email.
Look at the great stuff you'll be able to do with your new iPhone!!!
Finally an iPhone that is better a Google phone. (Score:2)
I note the linked articles make no indication of what wireless standard they will u
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I note the linked articles make no indication of what wireless standard they will use. Given that QI is used by almost everyone I would hope that is the standard they will follow, but Apple, being Apple, will probably see the need to introduce a new incompatible standard. I hope I am wrong about that,
I've owned a number of Qi devices, and while I love wireless charging, Qi is too limited. Too slow, placement is too precise, distance is too small (even a thin case slowed charging). I'm using a USB-c Nexus now; less convenient but fast charging and a plug which doesn't just piss you off.
I really hope that Apple goes with a far better charging system, something that gives you at least a few inches distance (better would be a few feet, maybe with beamforming?) and speed to match USB-c charging. If so, th
Re: (Score:2)
That said the Type-C USB is a huge improvement. I have it on my laptop and think it is great step up from all other USB connectors.
2 questions (Score:2)
First, who wants that? Wireless charging is actually incredibly inconvenient under most circumstances. First, you can't use the phone sensibly while it's charging. Yes, you can pick up the phone and interrupt the charging to use it, but that does just that: It interrupts the charging process and drains the battery, increasing the time considerably that the phone spends on the charger, which is already longer than it would remain plugged in in the first place. Then, taking that charger with you to use it, e.
Re: (Score:2)
First, who wants that? Wireless charging is actually incredibly inconvenient under most circumstances. First, you can't use the phone sensibly while it's charging.
Yeah, but you get to buy all new charging doohickeys and maybe a new dongle or two. It's a win-win, my friend! Courage!
Re: (Score:2)
This point exactly. I get a pretty good life out of my iPhone 7, and usually just charge it overnight. During the day, if I'm not using it, I leave it charged. If I need to use it, I just unplug it normally and plug it back when done. In the car, if for any reason I needed to use it, I'd keep it plugged in charged. While I could use it as an iPad, I don't. Nor do I use it to navigate - I have my car GPS. I use this phone mainly for FaceTime/WhatsApp
Your second point is an interesting one. As i
Why would the socket go? (Score:2)
And second question, does that mean Apple now plans to get rid of the power (plus whatever else) socket, too?
It makes no sense to do so; there are a ton of accessories that rely on a socket. So if wireless charging is addd, a socket will still be there... which makes your first question moot since anyone who doesn't want wireless charging will continue to use cords (that attach to the phone).
I personally feel the same way as you about the dubious benefit that wireless charging brings. But I just wont use
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, but that argument "So many accessories need it" doesn't mean jack shit with Apple. Phone jack, anyone?
Seriously?? (Score:2)
"...the high-end iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000"
A thousand bucks for a phone? Ha ha ha ha ha ha...no. I'm not gonna spend that much on a phone even if it comes with a blowjob attachment.
Also, won't this graphite sheet add ~0.00001mm of thickness to the phone? How will Apple users ever manage to put up with this outrageous increase in thickness? Won't someone please think of the Apple users?