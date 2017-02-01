EU Announces Deal To End All Wireless Roaming Charges (venturebeat.com) 17
The European Union took a big step toward creating a Digital Single Market today with the announcement of a deal that would end roaming charges for mobile consumers across the continent. From a report on VentureBeat: The plan had originally been announced two years ago when the European Commission unveiled an ambitious plan to create a DSM that would unify the continent's fractured rules around digital content, ecommerce, and mobile communications. However, the plan to end roaming charges across boarders ran into stiff opposition from telecom carriers worried about profits and consumers who were concerned about limits it imposed on data usage. As a result, the proposal appeared dead at one point last year. But negotiators said today they had reached an agreement on technical issues like sharing carrier costs across networks and a gradual phase-out of caps on data usage.
Just one more thing (Score:3, Informative)
that we Brits will miss out on...
It had to happen some day with more HTTPS use (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
HTTPS can be cached. Usually CDNs do precisely this. For caching content on the local disk, its unchanged as well. And in corporate networks, its possible to have MITM'ing proxies, adding certificates to the trust store. Everything still possible.
This, A million times this is what the U.S. needs (Score:1)
Common Carrier all fiber, cable, cellular networks, everyone runs over the common carrier, no more fragmentation, no more limitations as all companies pay the same rate to run over the same equipment....
Of course this would end the gold-pressed-latinum mining that the Big 2 are doing right now.
Re: (Score:2)
Common Carrier all fiber, cable, cellular networks, everyone runs over the common carrier, no more fragmentation, no more limitations as all companies pay the same rate to run over the same equipment....
And no more incentive to maintain, improve, or differentiate that infrastructure. It's like arguing that we should consolidate the food production industry so we can have a consistent, efficiently manufactured Soylent food product everywhere in the EU to fulfill your nutritional needs. One size fits all tends to be pretty ugly. I hear they're coming out with Soylent Green in a few months. Yum!
That's incredible! (Score:2)
Now I have to wonder when the Greatest Nation on Earth is going to do the same.
Oh. I forgot myself for a moment. It's profit over people. All the people, all the time.
Re: (Score:1)
Now I have to wonder when the Greatest Nation on Earth is going to do the same.
Oh. I forgot myself for a moment. It's profit over people. All the people, all the time.
in USA there are no roaming fees for moving across different states
Re: (Score:2)
Now I have to wonder when the Greatest Nation on Earth is going to do the same.
Oh. I forgot myself for a moment. It's profit over people. All the people, all the time.
in USA there are no roaming fees for moving across different states
Wait until the coming revolution comrade!
Re: (Score:2)
Not yet...
Re: (Score:2)
It's about freedom of interference from government. That freedom of interference doesn't just go away to give you discounts on your cell phone bill.
It amazes me how deeply people want government to be controlling everything (and yes, I aware people think subsidies should entitle the government to take over a business - just wait until that logic is applied to people on social security or welfare.)
But fortunately, if this is something you think is well within governmental roles, you got a lot of places in t
Roundabout way to achieve what's needed (Score:3)
I'm usually critical of the EU's (over)regulation. But this is one thing they're doing right - maximizing competition so the free market can decide who is best and who deserves to go bankrupt.