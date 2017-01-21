Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Microsoft Windows IT Technology

Microsoft To Lay Off 700 Employees Next Week, Report Says (geekwire.com) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the heads-up dept.
According to a report by Business Insider (Warning: may be paywalled), Microsoft will cut about 700 jobs in conjunction with its quarterly earnings release next week. GeekWire reports: The latest layoffs are part of the company's previously announced plan to cut about 2,850 roles globally during its current fiscal year, according to the Business Insider report. The company declined to comment this afternoon, but we understand the report to be accurate, based on our own sources. Next week's cuts will be spread across a variety of job functions inside the company. The company's previous job cuts have come in areas including its smartphone business and global sales team. Microsoft announced its largest cuts in July 2014, eliminating 18,000 jobs, or 14 percent of the company at the time.

Microsoft To Lay Off 700 Employees Next Week, Report Says More | Reply

Microsoft To Lay Off 700 Employees Next Week, Report Says

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

As far as we know, our computer has never had an undetected error. -- Weisert

Close