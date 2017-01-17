Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
AT&T Iphone Communications Network Networking Software Apple

AT&T Shuts Down 2G Network, Ends Cellular Connectivity For Original iPhone (macrumors.com) 30

Posted by BeauHD from the beginning-of-the-end dept.
ATT yesterday announced that its 2G wireless network was officially shut down on January 1, 2017. Since the network is no longer active, it means that, as the Verge points out, the original first-generation iPhone (also known as the iPhone 2G) will no longer receive cellular service from ATT's network. If you still happen to use an iPhone 2G, it may be time to upgrade or list it on eBay. Mac Rumors reports: Few people appear to have been using the original iPhone as there were no complaints from iPhone owners two weeks ago when the network was shuttered, but going forward, customers who keep the device as part of a collection will only be able to use it on WiFi. Originally released in June of 2007 and discontinued in 2008, the first iPhone was made obsolete by Apple back in 2013, and it has not received software updates since the 2009 release of iPhone OS 3, later renamed iOS 3. According to ATT, shutting down its 2G network frees up valuable spectrum for future network technologies, including 5G. ATT says the spectrum will be repurposed for LTE.

AT&T Shuts Down 2G Network, Ends Cellular Connectivity For Original iPhone More | Reply

AT&T Shuts Down 2G Network, Ends Cellular Connectivity For Original iPhone

Comments Filter:

  • Leaf off the air too (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Moof123 ( 1292134 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @07:54PM (#53686489)

    This same service was used for my Nissan Leaf. I can no longer pre-heat or check the charge status remotely without paying for a modem swap.

    Dumb that cars that should be targeting a 15-20 year life span are larded up with the current flavor of the month that will be obsolete in a fraction of that. Wish it had WIFI so I could maintain the remote pre-heat functionality at home at least.

    • Why is it that car manufacturers cannot do this type of technology? It should have been obvious that 2G would be shut down within a few years of the car's manufacture.

      Last year, Nissan's "mobile app" stopped interacting with Pandora for months. It's crazy: a multi-billion dollar company can't keep an app updated so that it actually works. Also, who names their app: "Mobile App"? Really Nissan, there are apps that are not mobile? It's not even something like "Nissan Mobile".

      • At least you get Pandora, TripAdvisor, etc.. Us Infiniti owners just got a broken promise with our Q50s. The jack wipe managing the Airbiquity Choreo integration (branded InTouch) never bothered to turn on anything other than Facialbook and Google Search. I guess they prefer drivers to fumble with the phones they're streaming from via bluetooth instead.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dj245 ( 732906 )

          At least you get Pandora, TripAdvisor, etc.. Us Infiniti owners just got a broken promise with our Q50s. The jack wipe managing the Airbiquity Choreo integration (branded InTouch) never bothered to turn on anything other than Facialbook and Google Search. I guess they prefer drivers to fumble with the phones they're streaming from via bluetooth instead.

          As someone who just rented a car with Apple Carplay for the first time, I wish they would just STOP IT with the touchscreens and just have radios that pair quickly with bluetooth devices and can swap between devices without going 7 menus deep. Showing the currently playing song is plenty. I don't need any more information than that. My phone knows how to interrupt my Pandora music with Waze navigation prompts or any other notification. Even this basic function seemed too difficult for Carplay to do.

          I

    • Re:Leaf off the air too (Score:4, Insightful)

      by certsoft ( 442059 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @08:27PM (#53686659) Homepage
      I think the newer Leafs got a free replacement modem, older ones had to pay. Ford provided free replacement 3G modems for the Focus Electric and the two Energi PHEV models. Kind of surprised me. So my "MyFord Mobile" finally started working for me at the end of November after I got the new modem. We have AT&T 3G, never did have 2G here because the tower was installed after the announced 2G shutdown back in August 2012. Of course, Ford's software still sucks.
    • What's dumb is that my 2015 Infiniti Q50 was dependent upon their 2G service for connectivity to the mothership. It was contractually known by Nissan that the 2G telematics control unit they selected for their brand new Q50 model (2014 first release) was dependent upon a service that'd go dark in 3 years. It wasn't until the 2016 model year that they switched to something newer, even then some of their other 2016 models were being churned out with the 2G TCU for a portion of 2016. Additionally, that 2G s

  • Good! (Score:5, Funny)

    by plague911 ( 1292006 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @07:56PM (#53686501)
    If only we could now shut down, AM, FM, Broadcast TV and Postal Delivery on Saturdays maybe we can start to modernize the hell out of the 70000 mile/hour dirtball. Nah just kidding I am just glad vaccines are gone so polio can make a come back. Lets make polio great again.

  • Washing & reusing Ziploc baggies (Score:5, Funny)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @08:01PM (#53686537) Journal

    Originally released in June of 2007 and discontinued in 2008

    If you're still using a phone you've had for 9.5 years, my hat's off to you, you thrifty bastard.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Pollux ( 102520 )

      I'm one of those thrifty bastards...almost.

      I have a Sanyo Katana LX, purchased in January 2009. It still makes phone calls, it still sends and receives texts, and its battery lasts a week with the light use I give it.

      I avoid upgrading for four reasons: 1) It's no longer subsidized by the major players. 2) Even a new flip phone costs a minimum of $100. 3) Both my wife and my brother-in-law gave me their old phones, so if mine is lost or broken, I have spares. and 4) I dislike the disposable culture

      • I dislike the disposable culture of today, given that we cannot infinitely replace old electronics with a finite supply of building materials.

        As long as you can live with the knowledge that your miserly tendencies are cheating a 25th Century landfill miner out of rare earth elements. [pbs.org]

  • iPhones just one affected component (Score:3)

    by Etcetera ( 14711 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @08:06PM (#53686563) Homepage

    I realize that was a consumer-level link, but still... I expect better from Slashdot.

    There are plenty of other devices out there that are still liable to use 2G that are now effectively bricked. The iPhone is probably the least likely of them to cause a real concern for people. (Though, hell, until 2 years ago my parents were still on 2G PCS phones (not through AT&T though).)

    How is rural 3G coverage these days? I remember when the analog shut down happened, there were folks out there who needed lots of repeaters to get anything... Some of whom decided to go back to HAM repeaters to patch into the phone network.

  • Shutting down 2G shuts down also some of the elder/patient tracking devices that depend on 2G network (that was more energy/cost effective than 3/4G).

    • Yeah, the company that I work for made a wireless temperature monitoring solution that reported to us using the old AT&T GPRS network.

      If our customers haven't upgraded their units last year, they wouldn't have known if their freezers filled with thousands of dollars of meat would have failed.That's probably more important than those 20 or so people who were actually still using their original iPhone to make phone calls.

  • Today's iPhones might not have cellular connectivity by 2027. Just a thought to ponder...

Slashdot Top Deals

Top Ten Things Overheard At The ANSI C Draft Committee Meetings: (1) Gee, I wish we hadn't backed down on 'noalias'.

Close