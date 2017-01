AT&T Shuts Down 2G Network, Ends Cellular Connectivity For Original iPhone

ATT yesterday announced that its 2G wireless network was officially shut down on January 1, 2017. Since the network is no longer active, it means that, as the Verge points out , the original first-generation iPhone (also known as the iPhone 2G) will no longer receive cellular service from ATT's network . If you still happen to use an iPhone 2G, it may be time to upgrade or list it on eBay . Mac Rumors reports: