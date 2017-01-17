AT&T Shuts Down 2G Network, Ends Cellular Connectivity For Original iPhone (macrumors.com) 12
ATT yesterday announced that its 2G wireless network was officially shut down on January 1, 2017. Since the network is no longer active, it means that, as the Verge points out, the original first-generation iPhone (also known as the iPhone 2G) will no longer receive cellular service from ATT's network. If you still happen to use an iPhone 2G, it may be time to upgrade or list it on eBay. Mac Rumors reports: Few people appear to have been using the original iPhone as there were no complaints from iPhone owners two weeks ago when the network was shuttered, but going forward, customers who keep the device as part of a collection will only be able to use it on WiFi. Originally released in June of 2007 and discontinued in 2008, the first iPhone was made obsolete by Apple back in 2013, and it has not received software updates since the 2009 release of iPhone OS 3, later renamed iOS 3. According to ATT, shutting down its 2G network frees up valuable spectrum for future network technologies, including 5G. ATT says the spectrum will be repurposed for LTE.
In my experience when I messed up and went over 5 GB, I was still connected via LTE. My connection was getting like 64 kbps (or something like that, it was one month over a year ago, so I don't exactly remember the exact speed), though.
This same service was used for my Nissan Leaf. I can no longer pre-heat or check the charge status remotely without paying for a modem swap.
Dumb that cars that should be targeting a 15-20 year life span are larded up with the current flavor of the month that will be obsolete in a fraction of that. Wish it had WIFI so I could maintain the remote pre-heat functionality at home at least.
Why is it that car manufacturers cannot do this type of technology? It should have been obvious that 2G would be shut down within a few years of the car's manufacture.
Last year, Nissan's "mobile app" stopped interacting with Pandora for months. It's crazy: a multi-billion dollar company can't keep an app updated so that it actually works. Also, who names their app: "Mobile App"? Really Nissan, there are apps that are not mobile? It's not even something like "Nissan Mobile".
Actually, no, my original iPhone still works just fine on its original battery. I used it until I got my iPhone 5, and up until a few months ago, I still kept it powered, up until the original charger started malfunctioning and shutting off power randomly, causing it to buzz over and over. I decided it wasn't worth buying a new charger to keep it charged up.
At last check, it still worked correctly on the T-Mobile network with my OneSim.
Originally released in June of 2007 and discontinued in 2008
If you're still using a phone you've had for 9.5 years, my hat's off to you, you thrifty bastard.
There are plenty of other devices out there that are still liable to use 2G that are now effectively bricked. The iPhone is probably the least likely of them to cause a real concern for people. (Though, hell, until 2 years ago my parents were still on 2G PCS phones (not through AT&T though).)
How is rural 3G coverage these days? I remember when the analog shut down happened, there were folks out there who needed lots of
