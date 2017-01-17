Ambulances In Sweden Will Be Able To Hijack Car Radios During Emergencies (digitaltrends.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Digital Trends: The Swedish government wants to make it impossible to be caught off guard by a speeding ambulance. Sure, their sirens are loud -- but soon they'll be able to take over your car's radio. Swedish students at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm have developed a way for emergency vehicles to transit radio signals to warn other vehicles of an approaching truck. It's called the EVAM System, according to Phys.org, and it's designed to send a signal over a specific FM radio band that'll interrupt music or radio and display a test message over the system's tuner display -- so long as the car is equipped with a Radio Data System (RDS). The number of crashes caused by muted sirens is on the rise, Florian Curinga, one of the students working on the project, said. That's because of improved sound insulation in cars. Emergency vehicles in Stockholm will begin testing the system this year. The EVAM System can also predict how far in advance the message needs to be broadcast, depending on traffic speed, according to Phys.org. It may also be helpful in warning drivers about upcoming accidents, the students added. EVAM will work on two-thirds of all vehicles on the road, Curinga said. All drivers need to do is have their radio systems turned on. If a message is broadcast then, they'll see it -- and hear it -- from the tuner.
This is stupid (Score:3)
So they're going to spend $$$$$ for something of marginal use. Unless they can take over my USB, in which case I'm screaming bloody murder.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What you call stupid, I predict will become hours and hours of fun and laughter.
Re: (Score:2)
No reason that a modern in car system could not be made to
With the way automobile manufacturers develop and update their "infotainment" systems, in 10 years half of the manufacturers will get this into half of their lines, enabled in half of the trims for half of the models, and it'll only half work.
Tesla will have a beta version next week, but will have to roll it back because it causes the car to drive into the nearest tree. Elon Musk will somehow blame both the driver and the tree in one fell tweet.
Re: This is stupid (Score:2)
Tesla's safety record makes your crude joke fall flat.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Haven't listened to the radio in years, it used to be tape, then CDs, now it's a USB stick. I'm far from alone in this.
Same. That doesn't mean that my car doesn't get updates via RDS and display them on my dashboard while I'm rocking out to whatever is on my phone at the time. This is how most navigation systems in Europe including some standalone units currently get traffic updates. It's just a logical extension to a very actively used system.
Re: This is stupid (Score:2)
Every car needs to allow its audio to be interrupted by emergency vehicles. I mean what happens when there are level 4 or 5 autonomous vehicles? They will need to recognize and pull over when they see flashing lights approaching or hear sirens. Non-autonomous cars can have the same sensors built on the outside to detect emergency vehicles and when it detects an emergency vehicle it should reduce volumes to a reasonable level
and maybe say "emergency vehicle approaching from behind".
Re: (Score:2)
If you're playing that stick through the car's audio system then it shouldn't be a problem for the system to flip over to FM and alert you.
Countdown till... (Score:1)
you can buy one of those devices on a Chinese website for $20 with free shipping so that someone can broadcast a message to the car behind them that they need to stop tailgating.
And it won't ever get hacked (Score:2)
That's a promise.
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe the police should lobby to have certain texts that signal all nearby cars to cut engine power.
Because terrorists.
Re: (Score:2)
Gee, if you can display text on the radio's display, or the car's infotainment system, could there possibly be any weakness in individual implementations?
I don't know. Am I hacking your right now through this textbox? Because this text is displaying on your computer RIGHT NOW!
Sigh. (Score:2)
Perfect way to distract a driver with something they've never seen before, just as they need to not be distracted.
Re: (Score:2)
Perfect way to distract a driver with something they've never seen before, just as they need to not be distracted.
This is off on several levels.
a) Getting data based updates through the radio is not something drivers have never seen before. It's actually pretty damn common.
b) What do you mean with just as they need not be distracted? Distracted from what? From the thing they aren't paying attention to, can't hear and can't see in the first place? I actually have an app on my phone which while providing local traffic info also provides me notification of incoming emergency vehicles including a little radar screen showin
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You will be in "insert city name" in 25 minutes.
Welcome to the city of "insert city name"
Thank you for visiting "insert city name"...
Re: (Score:2)
You're just being facetious because you've never seen RDS before. We've had this system for a good 20 years in Europe. It's just a new application of it.
Yawn .... (Score:2)
So this is just another application of RDS? This is just using an existing system for the purpose that it was designed, with the slight modification that it is installed on an ambulance?
Film at 11.
Re: (Score:2)
S you are saying I can take all patents that end with "on a computer" and "on the internet" change those words to "on an ambulance" and patent them again? Oh the giggles.
Previously (Score:2)
Finally! (Score:1)
Oh the fun I can have with this!
Now I can tell other drivers exactly what I think of their driving skills over their radio; because you know this is going to be hacked in like an hour after the first one is sold.
Re: (Score:2)
because you know this is going to be hacked in like an hour after the first one is sold.
You may be a bit off. The system has existed for 33 years and it hasn't been hacked or used for fun yet.
Accidents because driver got scared (Score:2)
Careful what you play over that radio. If it's sudden and noisy, a jumpy driver might swerve and actually cause an accident.
Just my 2c (Score:2)
Even though it's for a good reason, I cring
How many crashes due to insulation? (Score:1)
So, the article claims that 'number of crashes due to muted sirens (because of sound insulation) is on the rise'. That's a claim with no numbers behind it, what is this increase in accidents per year - 10? or 10,000? In the latter case, I can see a justification for this research with the (unfortunately not too safe) assumption that people do use their radios often. However it just as likely to be the first case of trivial increase, which might as well be due to higher traffic!, but is used to justify an ex