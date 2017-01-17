Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Communications Transportation Businesses Software Wireless Networking Technology

Ambulances In Sweden Will Be Able To Hijack Car Radios During Emergencies (digitaltrends.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the like-it-or-not dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Digital Trends: The Swedish government wants to make it impossible to be caught off guard by a speeding ambulance. Sure, their sirens are loud -- but soon they'll be able to take over your car's radio. Swedish students at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm have developed a way for emergency vehicles to transit radio signals to warn other vehicles of an approaching truck. It's called the EVAM System, according to Phys.org, and it's designed to send a signal over a specific FM radio band that'll interrupt music or radio and display a test message over the system's tuner display -- so long as the car is equipped with a Radio Data System (RDS). The number of crashes caused by muted sirens is on the rise, Florian Curinga, one of the students working on the project, said. That's because of improved sound insulation in cars. Emergency vehicles in Stockholm will begin testing the system this year. The EVAM System can also predict how far in advance the message needs to be broadcast, depending on traffic speed, according to Phys.org. It may also be helpful in warning drivers about upcoming accidents, the students added. EVAM will work on two-thirds of all vehicles on the road, Curinga said. All drivers need to do is have their radio systems turned on. If a message is broadcast then, they'll see it -- and hear it -- from the tuner.

Ambulances In Sweden Will Be Able To Hijack Car Radios During Emergencies More | Reply

Ambulances In Sweden Will Be Able To Hijack Car Radios During Emergencies

Comments Filter:

  • This is stupid (Score:3)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @05:42PM (#53685383)
    Haven't listened to the radio in years, it used to be tape, then CDs, now it's a USB stick. I'm far from alone in this.

    So they're going to spend $$$$$ for something of marginal use. Unless they can take over my USB, in which case I'm screaming bloody murder.
    • What do you mean this is stupid?

      What you call stupid, I predict will become hours and hours of fun and laughter.
    • It is not as stupid as you might think. Essentially all radios sold for use in cars today come with the RDS system as part of them, although it can be turned off. What this system does is give you some info: the channel you are listening to and so on. It also gives the radio the current time. But most importantly it also allows for interrupting _any_ sound source (radio, CD, DVD, USB....) to force your radio to play the voice message sent through the RDS system (I think it's broadcast on certain FM transmit

    • Haven't listened to the radio in years, it used to be tape, then CDs, now it's a USB stick. I'm far from alone in this.

      Same. That doesn't mean that my car doesn't get updates via RDS and display them on my dashboard while I'm rocking out to whatever is on my phone at the time. This is how most navigation systems in Europe including some standalone units currently get traffic updates. It's just a logical extension to a very actively used system.

    • Every car needs to allow its audio to be interrupted by emergency vehicles. I mean what happens when there are level 4 or 5 autonomous vehicles? They will need to recognize and pull over when they see flashing lights approaching or hear sirens. Non-autonomous cars can have the same sensors built on the outside to detect emergency vehicles and when it detects an emergency vehicle it should reduce volumes to a reasonable level
      and maybe say "emergency vehicle approaching from behind".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      If you're playing that stick through the car's audio system then it shouldn't be a problem for the system to flip over to FM and alert you.

  • Countdown till... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    you can buy one of those devices on a Chinese website for $20 with free shipping so that someone can broadcast a message to the car behind them that they need to stop tailgating.

    • Gee, if you can display text on the radio's display, or the car's infotainment system, could there possibly be any weakness in individual implementations?

      Maybe the police should lobby to have certain texts that signal all nearby cars to cut engine power.

      Because terrorists.

      • Gee, if you can display text on the radio's display, or the car's infotainment system, could there possibly be any weakness in individual implementations?

        I don't know. Am I hacking your right now through this textbox? Because this text is displaying on your computer RIGHT NOW!

  • Sigh. (Score:2)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    Perfect way to distract a driver with something they've never seen before, just as they need to not be distracted.

    • Perfect way to distract a driver with something they've never seen before, just as they need to not be distracted.

      This is off on several levels.

      a) Getting data based updates through the radio is not something drivers have never seen before. It's actually pretty damn common.
      b) What do you mean with just as they need not be distracted? Distracted from what? From the thing they aren't paying attention to, can't hear and can't see in the first place? I actually have an app on my phone which while providing local traffic info also provides me notification of incoming emergency vehicles including a little radar screen showin

  • An FM radio signal is broadcast? It silences nearby car radios and displays a message in the cars? What could possibly go wrong. I can't see any potential problems with this plan. No, nosiree.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Wait to local gov's, city, state and national bureaucrats around the world get to try this.
      You will be in "insert city name" in 25 minutes.
      Welcome to the city of "insert city name"
      Thank you for visiting "insert city name"...

    • You're just being facetious because you've never seen RDS before. We've had this system for a good 20 years in Europe. It's just a new application of it.

  • so long as the car is equipped with a Radio Data System (RDS).

    So this is just another application of RDS? This is just using an existing system for the purpose that it was designed, with the slight modification that it is installed on an ambulance?

    Film at 11.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by I4ko ( 695382 )

      S you are saying I can take all patents that end with "on a computer" and "on the internet" change those words to "on an ambulance" and patent them again? Oh the giggles.

  • Emergency workers have been hijacking sound waves with sirens... the nerve!

  • Oh the fun I can have with this!

    Now I can tell other drivers exactly what I think of their driving skills over their radio; because you know this is going to be hacked in like an hour after the first one is sold.

    • because you know this is going to be hacked in like an hour after the first one is sold.

      You may be a bit off. The system has existed for 33 years and it hasn't been hacked or used for fun yet.

  • Careful what you play over that radio. If it's sudden and noisy, a jumpy driver might swerve and actually cause an accident.

  • This sounds like a waste of money and likely not that effective. What could work, perhaps, is if you put a dashcam on the ambo and use plate recognition for those assholes who don't make way and simply forward the videos to the police for the application of a heavy fine. Do it enough times and not only would you generate revenue, but those who have to pay the tickets will either learn expensive lessons or not be able to afford a car anymore. Win-win!

    Even though it's for a good reason, I cring

  • So, the article claims that 'number of crashes due to muted sirens (because of sound insulation) is on the rise'. That's a claim with no numbers behind it, what is this increase in accidents per year - 10? or 10,000? In the latter case, I can see a justification for this research with the (unfortunately not too safe) assumption that people do use their radios often. However it just as likely to be the first case of trivial increase, which might as well be due to higher traffic!, but is used to justify an ex

Slashdot Top Deals

"To IBM, 'open' means there is a modicum of interoperability among some of their equipment." -- Harv Masterson

Close