Amazon Seeks FCC Permission To Run Wireless Tests In Washington State

Amazon has filed an application with the U.S. federal government that details plans to experiment with wireless communications technology . The application asks the FCC for permission "to test undisclosed prototypes and their related software for five months in and around its Seattle headquarters," reports Christian Science Monitor. "The experiments will involve mobile devices and anchored stations alike, according to an FCC application made public last week and first reported by Business Insider's Eugene Kim , who noted the project could be part of Amazon's drone-delivery initiatives or something even more novel." From the report: