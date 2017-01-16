Amazon Seeks FCC Permission To Run Wireless Tests In Washington State (csmonitor.com) 10
Amazon has filed an application with the U.S. federal government that details plans to experiment with wireless communications technology. The application asks the FCC for permission "to test undisclosed prototypes and their related software for five months in and around its Seattle headquarters," reports Christian Science Monitor. "The experiments will involve mobile devices and anchored stations alike, according to an FCC application made public last week and first reported by Business Insider's Eugene Kim, who noted the project could be part of Amazon's drone-delivery initiatives or something even more novel." From the report: In recent years, Google and Facebook have begun conducting wireless experiments of their own with FCC approval, pursuing a number of innovative projects, such as self-driving cars, as Mr. Kim reported. Amazon, meanwhile, has focused on its aspirations of drone delivery service for its online retail business -- a service the firm has pursued in Britain and several other countries as well. Given the company's wide-ranging interests, it is difficult to anticipate precisely what the tests entail. Last year alone, Amazon unveiled projects to change the way people grocery shop, offer drivers a voice-activated driving assistant, and ship cargo with its own branded planes, as the Monitor reported. Amazon's application to the FCC notes that the tests would begin indoors at the Seattle headquarters then later move outdoors to a customer service site more than 220 miles away, in Kennewick, Wash. The tests would last five months, beginning as early as Feb. 11, 2017, the documents state.
Not really needed for drones (Score:2)
If this was a drone and was just using the mobile frequencies for communication, it would probably use an off-the-shelf cellular modem module to communicate normally over the cellular network. A special testing authority from the FCC would not be necessary.
Regarding frequencies in the application (Score:2)
Base / Downlink (MHz) * Mobile / Uplink (MHz)
734-746 704-716
746-756 777-787
791-821 832-862
869-894 824-849
1805-1880 1710-1785
1930-1990 1850-1910
1930-1995 1850-1915
2110-2155 1710-1755
2110-2170 1920-1980
* A limited number of channels would be used within the bands specified above, and applicant will change channels when necessary to avoid interference. Amazon will not operate on channels deployed by licensees in the public safety, aeronautical, or
Kennewick Site (Score:2)
The address is:
7011 West Canal Dr
Kennewick, WA 99336
Coordinates (NAD83):
4613'27"N; 11912'54"W
Maps Image [goo.gl]
Kennewick is notable for having many more sunny days than Seattle. Perfect for drone flights, has access to PNNL National Labs and the open spaces of the Hanford nuclear reservation in case you drone goes rogu