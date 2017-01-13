Google's New Compression Tool Uses 75% Less Bandwidth Without Sacrificing Image Quality (thenextweb.com) 9
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: Google just released an image compression technology called RAISR (Rapid and Accurate Super Image Resolution) designed to save your precious data without sacrificing photo quality. Claiming to use up to 75 percent less bandwidth, RAISR analyzes both low and high-quality versions of the same image. Once analyzed, it learns what makes the larger version superior and simulates the differences on the smaller version. In essence, it's using machine learning to create an Instagram-like filter to trick your eye into believing the lower-quality image is on par with its full-sized variant. Unfortunately for the majority of smartphone users, the tech only works on Google+ where Google claims to be upscaling over a billion images a week. If you don't want to use Google+, you'll just have to wait a little longer. Google plans to expand RAISR to more apps over the coming months. Hopefully that means Google Photos.
....is a lie, it reduces image quality just in a way you cannot see visually
If all you want to do is look at the image this is fine, but anything else that needs it full quality will be sacrificed
it reduces image quality just in a way you cannot see visually
If all you want to do is look at the image this is fine, but anything else that needs it full quality will be sacrificed
I'd love to see the Steg implementation
I can't wait until you get technology like this combined with eye tracking to decide on-the-fly what parts of your VR experience are the most visually important and can optimize rendering accordingly.
On of my main pet peeves with current VR is that I can't see why you'd need to render at full resolution outside of the eye's focus area, which should make it possible to massively reduce the rendering required to get amazing quality.
If you can also optimize by using machine learning to decide which areas are p