Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Transportation Wireless Networking Communications Network Networking United States Technology

JetBlue Giving All Passengers Free In-Flight 'Fly-Fi' High-Speed Wi-Fi (betanews.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the always-connected dept.
BrianFagioli quotes a report from BetaNews: Today, JetBlue announced something miraculous for travelers. Every one of its passengers will have access to free in-flight high-speed Wi-Fi, which it calls "Fly-Fi." This is on every single aircraft in its fleet. In other words, if you are flying JetBlue, you get free high-speed internet "JetBlue's Fly-Fi, which clocks in at broadband speeds beating sluggish and pricey Wi-Fi offerings onboard other carriers, keeps customers connected with an Internet experience similar to what they have at home, including the ability to stream video and use multiple devices at once. The service enables JetBlue to deliver Amazon Video streaming entertainment to customers onboard to their personal devices, as well as web surfing and chatting on favorite messaging apps," says JetBlue. The vice president of JetBlue, Jamie Perry, explains, "It's 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it. That's why we're so proud that JetBlue is now the only airline to offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi, live TV and movies for all customers on every plane."

JetBlue Giving All Passengers Free In-Flight 'Fly-Fi' High-Speed Wi-Fi More | Reply

JetBlue Giving All Passengers Free In-Flight 'Fly-Fi' High-Speed Wi-Fi

Comments Filter:

  • How much bandwidth per plane and how meany AP's?

    On some just the free movies from an local server can buffer as lot's of people try to view them.

    • I reckon the first periscoping narcissist will make the entire thing lag with buffer bloat.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Three access points although you see them as one (FlyFi).

  • It's faster than

  • pinching pennies as usual....

  • This is legit !!!! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They've actually had this for a while now but they only recently "announced" it since they only recently got it on every single airplane they have.

    I use it all the time... it's GREAT. It even works on the ground! (not every airplane but most).

    The TV is satellite based LiveTV and it's always running on the LCD monitors installed on the seat. It's totally independent of WiFi so it doesn't use bandwidth.

    As for the WiFi, it works for everything except certain things like TeamViewer, although I have successfu

Slashdot Top Deals

Mr. Cole's Axiom: The sum of the intelligence on the planet is a constant; the population is growing.

Close