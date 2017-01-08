Nokia Finally Returns To The Smartphone Market (In China) (mashable.com)
An anonymous reader quotes Mashable: To little fanfare, the Finnish technology company HMD Global Sunday unveiled the Nokia 6, a mid-range Android smartphone for the Chinese market. HMD owns the rights to use Nokiaâ(TM)s brand on mobile phones. The Nokia 6, which runs the newest version of Googleâ(TM)s mobile operating system, Android Nougat, sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. With metal on the sides and a rounded rectangular fingerprint scanner housed on the front, the Nokia 6 seems reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S7.
The new Nokia smartphone is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and will compete with the likes of Samsungâ(TM)s Galaxy A series models and other mid-end smartphones... The smartphone is priced at 1,699 Chinese Yuan (roughly $250).
The new Nokia smartphone is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and will compete with the likes of Samsungâ(TM)s Galaxy A series models and other mid-end smartphones... The smartphone is priced at 1,699 Chinese Yuan (roughly $250).
Nokia Finally Returns To The Smartphone Market (In China) More | Reply Login
Nokia Finally Returns To The Smartphone Market (In China)
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals