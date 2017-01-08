Nokia Finally Returns To The Smartphone Market (In China) (mashable.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes Mashable: To little fanfare, the Finnish technology company HMD Global Sunday unveiled the Nokia 6, a mid-range Android smartphone for the Chinese market. HMD owns the rights to use Nokia's brand on mobile phones. The Nokia 6, which runs the newest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android Nougat, sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. With metal on the sides and a rounded rectangular fingerprint scanner housed on the front, the Nokia 6 seems reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S7.
The new Nokia smartphone is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and will compete with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy A series models and other mid-end smartphones... The smartphone is priced at 1,699 Chinese Yuan (roughly $250).
Round, rectanglar w/ scanner on the front... (Score:3)
With metal on the sides and a rounded rectangular fingerprint scanner housed on the front, the Nokia 6 seems reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S7.
Sounds like half the smartphones that have ever been made.
Nokia (Score:3)
I've always liked Nokia phones and I'm looking forward to see what they come up with over the next few months. I'd bet the new Nokias will be pretty attractive in terms of price and features/performance.
And needless to say, they'll probably be rugged as hell *AND* come with a headphone jack. I'm hoping to see a waterproof model.
Re: Nokia (Score:2)
Hopefully although it's not Nokia making them this time so it might just be another flimsy disposable phone like the rest.
Re: (Score:1)
Nice try Nokia CEO. We all know this is your alt account.
Re: (Score:2)