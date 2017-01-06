T-Mobile Eliminates Cheaper Postpaid Plans, Sells 'Unlimited Data' Only (arstechnica.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: T-Mobile USA will stop selling its older and cheaper limited-data plans to postpaid customers, shifting entirely to its new "unlimited" data plans that impose bandwidth limits on video and tethering unless customers pay extra. To ease the transition, T-Mobile will offer bill credits of $10 a month to customers when they use less than 2GB per month. T-Mobile began its shift to unlimited data plans in August with the introduction of T-Mobile One, which starts at $70 a month. While there are no data caps, customers have to pay a total of $95 a month to get high-definition video and mobile hotspot speeds of greater than 512kbps. The carrier said in August that the unlimited plan would be "replacing all our rate plans," including its cheaper plans that cost $50 or $65 a month. Nonetheless, T-Mobile kept selling limited postpaid data plans to new customers for a few months, but yesterday CEO John Legere said that as of January 22, T-Mobile One will be the "only postpaid consumer plan we sell." Existing postpaid customers can keep their current plans. For new customers, T-Mobile will presumably keep selling its prepaid plans that cost $40 to $60 a month and come with 3GB to 10GB of data. T-Mobile also said yesterday that it will start including taxes and fees in its advertised rate when customers sign up for new T-Mobile One plans and enroll in automatic payments, essentially giving subscribers a discount. "The average monthly bill for a family of four will drop from $180.48 to $160, according to a company spokesman," The Wall Street Journal reported.
Still not "that great" (Score:2)
Granted...they've got a good network; I just won't pay the full-rate for premium TMobile. Not when I get LTE hotspot for $35 less a month on my existing plan.
VirginMobile US & Ting (Score:2)
Virgin Mobile in the US is a reseller of T-Mobile and still offer prepaid plans. I don't think they have a postpaid option. After you hit the caps it starts to devolve into a postpaid option (or alternatively the service stops, depends on how you set up the "top up" options)
I use Ting, which is only offers postpaid plans. They are a reseller of Sprint and T-Mobile, although most people opt for the Sprint network.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're right, I got it mixed up.
Re: (Score:2)
Virgin Mobile in the US is a reseller of T-Mobile and still offer prepaid plans.
Virgin in the US uses Sprint, (CDMA) not T-Mobile (GSM). Around me Sprint has ok coverage (I used to have Virgin), but T-Mobile is better (had them for a couple of years). I now use Cricket prepaid with an unlocked phone and the coverage (AT&T) is pretty good, maybe just a bit better than T-Mo most places.
Re: (Score:2)
You're thinking of MetroPCS
Re: (Score:1)
Also metropcs.
I was with Tmobile but changed MetroPCS because it was cheaper a few months ago.
Had a weird thing where my phone voicemail was stuck in spanish for the first few weeks but finally got that straightened out.
the un-unlimited plan (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
until it's not.
When cell phone providers change their rate plans, you can be sure that the new plans are better for the providers, and worse for their customers. Partially, the providers just want to obfuscate their rates to make them so opaque, that it is very difficult to determine if your plan fits your needs.
"Existing postpaid customers can keep their current plans."
That sounds like Obama's misstatement that "you can keep your current health plan.
Another slashvertisement? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
T-Mobile holds 10% of US market share.
Slashdot received 47.7% of its visitors from the US.
If mobile usage of Slashdotters is proportional to national averages, which I assume it is without data to indicate otherwise, then the number is closer to 4.8% than your claimed 0.2%.
This quarters unlimited plan (Score:2)
So what they are really doing is sellin
Re: This quarters unlimited plan (Score:2)
Was Only a Matter of Time (Score:2)
As the CEO of T-Mobile Germany stated, the "uncarrier" model that T-Mobile USA has been selling for the last couple years is unsustainable. [arstechnica.com] To be fair, they were selling service so low it really was cheaper than it should have been. It was only a matter of time before a rate hike of some sort would happen. They are trying really really hard to spin the rate hike with marketing to make it sounds like a bigger deal than before with the whole "unlimited" wording, but truth is its no different than their previo
I'm confused... (Score:2)
"shifting entirely to its new 'unlimited' data plans that impose bandwidth limits on video and tethering unless customers pay extra"
How in any universe could that be considered an unlimited plan?
unlimited on your phone I get. Video needs differe (Score:2)
"Unlimited use of data on your phone, and also tethering at 512Kbps" I can understand. Video, on the other hand, is over 90% of the bandwidth usage on phones.
Bad moves (Score:2)
This is not good news for customers like me. I don't need a lot of data, and the only time I do use significant data are the rare times when I tether- and I need it FAST at that point. So now that type of consumer will have to pay even more for less! And pay every month for the privilege, even when it is rarely needed (but important when it is needed). Yes, I am grandfathered in right now, but if I were looking at switching to T-Mobile, this would be a huge negative.
And they are going to punish people w
Unlimited Data (Score:1)
I would never consider paying that much... (Score:2)