AT&T Plans 5G Network Trial for DirecTV Customers

AT&T said it plans to test its high-speed wireless 5G network, which reached speeds of 14 gigabits per second in lab trials, for customers of its online streaming television service, DirecTV Now, in Austin, Texas. From a report on Fortune: The U.S. wireless carrier, which plans to conduct the trial in the first half of 2017, has also teamed up with Qualcomm and Ericsson for mobile and broadband trials of the 5G network in the second half of the year. New 5G networks are expected to provide speeds at least 10 times and maybe 100 times faster than today's 4G networks, giving the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices with download speeds that can reach 10 gigabits per second.
It appears their current highest data cap is 100GB (at $450 plus device access charge and other fees). At 10 Gbps, that would last around 1 minute, 20 seconds. That comes to $5.63 per second.
Those are theoretical speeds and most of us won't ever see them in real life. Still, data caps need to change dramatically as speeds see such increases.
Don't worry! DirecTV Now is Zero Rated on AT&T's mobile networks so it won't use any of your data! And all it costs is the death of net neutrality!
The price has already been paid in that case...
...better served if AT&T could manage to run its own email servers instead of leaving their customers at the mercy of Yahoo.
...and AT&Ts fix is to go to Yahoo to reset your password. Why the fuck can't AT&T run its own email servers?
Everybody who doesn't want to be dependent on gmail. Email is serious stuff.
yeah, it's much better to be dependant on a geographically-based service. Just don't ever move or change ISPs.
slashdotuser@si.rr.com
... or centurytel.net... or qwest.net...
if nobody buys it, they can't charge as much and sustain the service.
as long as there's competition, prices will moderate and service levels will rise
I thought the whole point of LTE was Long Term Evolution (says it right there on the tin). 5G seems to be built around millimeter wave, which has some pretty severe distance limitations, meaning it is feasible for networks to deploy this technology in highly dense population areas primarily. What's the point?
We aren't even using 4g yet.
The marketing wank in this industry is thick and inscrutable.
All that I gleaned from TFS was "omg we figured out how multicast works, herp herp!"
maybe in your country. USA has had LTE for years now. even the ultra cheap phones work on LTE
The temptation being proffered now is the "unlimited" data use for viewing tv on all your devices if you submit to the bundling.
I am naturally sceptical that these perks will last long beyond an introductory period, as the very best deals for everything are only available to new customers for a limited time.
Considering you used the words "hipsters", "cool", and "first", I think you answered your own question.
