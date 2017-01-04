Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
AT&T Communications United States Wireless Networking

AT&T Plans 5G Network Trial for DirecTV Customers (fortune.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the it's-happening dept.
AT&T said it plans to test its high-speed wireless 5G network, which reached speeds of 14 gigabits per second in lab trials, for customers of its online streaming television service, DirecTV Now, in Austin, Texas. From a report on Fortune: The U.S. wireless carrier, which plans to conduct the trial in the first half of 2017, has also teamed up with Qualcomm and Ericsson for mobile and broadband trials of the 5G network in the second half of the year. New 5G networks are expected to provide speeds at least 10 times and maybe 100 times faster than today's 4G networks, giving the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices with download speeds that can reach 10 gigabits per second.

AT&T Plans 5G Network Trial for DirecTV Customers More | Reply

AT&T Plans 5G Network Trial for DirecTV Customers

Comments Filter:

  • How many seconds (Score:3)

    by daninaustin ( 985354 ) on Wednesday January 04, 2017 @11:13AM (#53604309)
    How many seconds of data before you reach your monthly data allotment? ATT will find a way to stick it to you on your bill.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by bondsbw ( 888959 )

      It appears their current highest data cap is 100GB (at $450 plus device access charge and other fees). At 10 Gbps, that would last around 1 minute, 20 seconds. That comes to $5.63 per second.

      Those are theoretical speeds and most of us won't ever see them in real life. Still, data caps need to change dramatically as speeds see such increases.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      Don't worry! DirecTV Now is Zero Rated on AT&T's mobile networks so it won't use any of your data! And all it costs is the death of net neutrality!

      • Don't worry! DirecTV Now is Zero Rated on AT&T's mobile networks so it won't use any of your data! And all it costs is the death of net neutrality!

        The price has already been paid in that case...

  • ...better served if AT&T could manage to run its own email servers instead of leaving their customers at the mercy of Yahoo.

    • ...and AT&Ts fix is to go to Yahoo to reset your password. Why the fuck can't AT&T run its own email servers?

  • I thought the whole point of LTE was Long Term Evolution (says it right there on the tin). 5G seems to be built around millimeter wave, which has some pretty severe distance limitations, meaning it is feasible for networks to deploy this technology in highly dense population areas primarily. What's the point?

    • We aren't even using 4g yet.

      The marketing wank in this industry is thick and inscrutable.

      All that I gleaned from TFS was "omg we figured out how multicast works, herp herp!"

  • ATT customer here (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Wednesday January 04, 2017 @11:27AM (#53604389) Journal
    I have the legacy land line and switched to Directv to catch a sports package, and this has led to a pretty heavy marketing attempt to bundle the other services.

    The temptation being proffered now is the "unlimited" data use for viewing tv on all your devices if you submit to the bundling.

    I am naturally sceptical that these perks will last long beyond an introductory period, as the very best deals for everything are only available to new customers for a limited time.

  • Now, about that rural broadband thing...

Slashdot Top Deals

"Being against torture ought to be sort of a multipartisan thing." -- Karl Lehenbauer, as amended by Jeff Daiell, a Libertarian

Close