Norton Announces Core, a Smart Router To Protect Domestic IoT Devices (cnet.com) 30
fiannaFailMan writes: Norton has announced the launch of a smart router designed to protect connected home devices from intrusions. The Symantec-owned company says the device aims to keep safe up to 20 devices connected to it, including Windows computers, Macs, phones, tablets or any internet-of-things devices, in real time. Norton Core, shaped a little like a geodesic dome, can isolate an infected device from the rest of your network to prevent the spread of any malware. Some of the technical specifications include a dual-core 1.7GHz processor, 1MB of system memory and 4GB of flash memory, and the latest 4x4 AC2600 Wi-Fi standard, with a top speed on the 5GHz band of 1.73 megabits per second and up to 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. It also features four Gigabit LAN ports and can cover between 3,000 and 5,000 square feet.
Promise you'll block my Windows 10 PC from calling home and I might be interested.
Norton? Really? (Score:1)
So I guess it's acceptable for this to let practically everything by while slowing down the network to a crawl?
Norton? Uh-oh. (Score:2)
1) Install Norton security router.
2) Discover that your electricity bill is now $3000 per month and every device that's connected to it runs verrrrryyy slowwwwly.
3) Attempt to remove it from your home, and find that no matter how many times you do so, bits of it are still left under your couch, inside the walls, glued to the ceiling...
4) Realize that removing it from your home properly requires complete demolition and ground-up rebuilding.
No thanks.
Security Theater (Score:2)
So the attackers will just have to buy one of these to make sure their malware passes, just like they do already with desktop AV? I guess that's good for Norton's bottom line.
Bitdefender BOX (Score:2)
So effectively, NGF (Next Generation Firewall) "lite" technology is coming to the home. Norton is not the first to this market. I'm pretty sure that might be BitDefender BOX, but I could be mistaken.
An entire megabyte? (Score:1)
Does It Have The Bitmap? (Score:2)
Does it have the Peter Norton bitmap on the case or packaging? That's an essential part of any 'Norton' product.
CVE-2017-666 (Score:4)
How many days till we see an advisory for Norton core enabling attackers a method of leveraging Norton core to compromise systems it is supposed to be protecting?
http://fortune.com/2016/06/29/... [fortune.com]
Also apparently if you don't renew your subscription your Norton paper egg turns into a Norton paper weight as they disable all access controls on spite not just the scanning/heuristic subscriptions but basic ACL shit too.
Assinine Design (Score:1)
From their FAQ:
What do I need to set up Norton Core?
For initial setup, you will need an iOS or Android mobile device that has Bluetooth (BLE) enabled and a data connection. Download the Norton Core app from the Apple Store or Google Play, open the app, and follow the instructions to complete the set up6. The Core app supports both iOS 8.0 or later and Android 4.4 or later.
Money Grab! (Score:5, Informative)
FAQ this:
What happens if I don’t renew my subscription?
"If you don’t renew the Norton Core Security Plus subscription in the second year, Norton Core will continue to function as a high performance router. All network, IoT, and device level security, plus parental control features will be unavailable if the subscription is not renewed."
Yeah, thanks, but I prefer my equipment to function for more than a year.
Sounds to me like it does still function after a year, it just doesn't have the extra security.
Not that I'm paranoid, but . . . (Score:2)
Yeah, I'm just being paranoid. Just 'cuz I'm paranoid doesn't mean they're not out to get me.
20 devices? (Score:2)
Twenty devices?
I've got 15 internet-capable devices in my house already - laptops, tablets, phones and media devices - so (were I clinically insane) I could max out this thing just by putting "smart" light-bulbs in my living room.
Are we supposed to have one of these per room?
20 devices isn't enough (Score:2)
But here's a short list of most of what is connected to my WiFi Network and I plan on adding more in the future:
Haiku Homes Lights (40), Switches (10), and Fans (7)
Mitsubishi Ductless Heating System (4 Headers)
Ecobee (controls a Boiler)
Nest Thermostat
August Locks (2 Connect Modules)
Samsung SmartThings Hub
with a top speed on the 5GHz band of 1.73 megabits (Score:2)
How is is a shitty 5GHz wifi a selling point?
yea, so.. (Score:1)
Titanium and gold are two different metals - sigh. (Score:2)
The Norton Core comes in titanium gold and granite gray.
I hate marketing people.