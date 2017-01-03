Norton Announces Core, a Smart Router To Protect Domestic IoT Devices (cnet.com) 15
fiannaFailMan writes: Norton has announced the launch of a smart router designed to protect connected home devices from intrusions. The Symantec-owned company says the device aims to keep safe up to 20 devices connected to it, including Windows computers, Macs, phones, tablets or any internet-of-things devices, in real time. Norton Core, shaped a little like a geodesic dome, can isolate an infected device from the rest of your network to prevent the spread of any malware. Some of the technical specifications include a dual-core 1.7GHz processor, 1MB of system memory and 4GB of flash memory, and the latest 4x4 AC2600 Wi-Fi standard, with a top speed on the 5GHz band of 1.73 megabits per second and up to 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. It also features four Gigabit LAN ports and can cover between 3,000 and 5,000 square feet.
Security Theater (Score:2)
So the attackers will just have to buy one of these to make sure their malware passes, just like they do already with desktop AV? I guess that's good for Norton's bottom line.
Bitdefender BOX (Score:2)
So effectively, NGF (Next Generation Firewall) "lite" technology is coming to the home. Norton is not the first to this market. I'm pretty sure that might be BitDefender BOX, but I could be mistaken.
An entire megabyte? (Score:1)
Does It Have The Bitmap? (Score:1)
Does it have the Peter Norton bitmap on the case or packaging? That's an essential part of any 'Norton' product.
CVE-2017-666 (Score:2)
How many days till we see an advisory for Norton core enabling attackers a method of leveraging Norton core to compromise systems it is supposed to be protecting?
http://fortune.com/2016/06/29/... [fortune.com]
Also apparently if you don't renew your subscription your Norton paper egg turns into a Norton paper weight as they disable all access controls on spite not just the scanning/heuristic subscriptions but basic ACL shit too.