Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
AT&T Wireless Networking Businesses Communications Japan

Verizon and AT&T Prepare to Bring 5G To (Select) Markets In 2017 (ieee.org) 6

Posted by EditorDavid from the very-high-speed-internet dept.
An anonymous reader quotes IEEE Spectrum: This year, Verizon and AT&T plan to deliver broadband internet to select homes or businesses using fixed wireless networks built with early 5G technologies. These 5G pilot programs will give the public its first glimpse into a wireless future that isn't due to fully arrive until the early 2020s. With 5G, carriers hope to deliver data to smartphone users at speeds 10 times as fast as on today's 4G networks, and with only 1 millisecond of delay... Over the past year, companies have completed a flurry of lab tests and trials to figure out what types of radios, antennas, and signal processing techniques will work best to deliver 5G in hopes of bringing those technologies and their capabilities to market as soon as possible.
The article notes that standards groups are halfway through their eight-year process of finalizing technical specifications (set to finish in 2020), but "With so much cash on the line, and facing pressure from data-hungry customers, carriers are moving fast." In Japan, NTT Docomo has even tested dozens of programmable antennas simultaneously transmitting signals, resulting in transmissions at 20 gigabits per second. "At that speed, a complete 2-hour, 1080p, high-definition movie can be transmitted in a second and a half."

Verizon and AT&T Prepare to Bring 5G To (Select) Markets In 2017 More | Reply

Verizon and AT&T Prepare to Bring 5G To (Select) Markets In 2017

Comments Filter:
  • I imagine Verizon in particular plans to deliver 5G service for 10x faster cell service so you'll hit your data cap that much more quickly. Not interested. On the other hand, if cell service could become more competitive with broadband internet and better consumer devices were available to connect your home devices up to it without additional expense, I might be interested. I don't find it valuable enough to be able to watch Netflix anywhere on any device to pay a premium price. I'll just go home and wa

  • Gloriously offtopic, but who cares.

    Health, wealth and harmony in your personal and professional lives to all.
    Even those of you not using BSD.

Slashdot Top Deals

Mater artium necessitas. [Necessity is the mother of invention].

Close