Google and Facebook Dominate The List of 2016's Top Ten Apps
After surveying over 9,000 Android and iPhone users, Nielsen's "Electronic Mobile Measurement" has calculated the 10 most popular apps of 2016. Interestingly, the #1 and #2 most popular apps of the year were Facebook and Facebook Messenger. BrianFagioli writes: Facebook holds the first, second, and eighth spots -- remember, the company owns Instagram too. Google has the most number of spots in the top 10, with three, four, five, six, and seven [YouTube, Google Maps, Google Search, Google Play, and Gmail]. Rounding out the bottom of the list is Apple [for Apple Music] and Amazon. Google Play is sort of a weird inclusion, however, as it is the app which downloads other apps -- it probably should have been excluded.
Amazon saw insane growth, seeing a massive 43 percent year-over-year gain. Instagram comes in at second place with 36 percent. Facebook Messenger scores the third spot. The biggest surprise is that Apple Music is the top streaming music app, beating apps like Pandora and Spotify...because other music apps had huge head-starts.
I don't have the bloody app installed on my Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016).
And guess what came in December 31st, 2016... a system update. What does it say, among other things? "Installs Facebook App". Sorry, it does WHAT?
Yes I will risk the security holes and will NOT install this app. The phone is company-provided, otherwise I would sell it and get a Pixel.
So yeah, there's no "interestingly" about Facebook taking pole position. The reason is it being bundled on most phones.
