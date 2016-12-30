Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Is No Longer Selling Any Lumia Windows Phones On Its US Store (neowin.net) 9

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-the-road dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Neowin: It seems that Lumia has reached the end of the line, as the Microsoft Store is no longer selling any of the company's Windows Phone 8.1 or Windows 10 Mobile handsets in the U.S. The first signs that the end was approaching for Lumia came back in February, when Microsoft launched the Lumia 650, which was said to be the last in the company's Lumia line. In August, Microsoft removed all mention of Windows handsets from its U.S. store homepage, relegating 'Windows phone' to a dropdown menu instead. This week, just one Lumia handset remained on sale: the ATT-locked Lumia 950, available only in white. Now, that model has sold out too, leaving none of the company's Lumia handsets available to buy on its store. The Windows phones page on the Microsoft Store lists thirteen products, but eight of these are out of stock. When more stock is expected on a temporarily sold-out product, Microsoft typically replaces the 'Add to cart' button with one that says 'Email me when available'. Instead, each of these products now has a grayed-out button, stating "Out of stock."

  • The fact that they're no longer offering them for sale probably doesn't significantly change the number they are selling.

  • The problem was that they never sold any Lumia phone through their store (or any others). This just makes it official.
  • and the consensus between us was that Microsoft couldn't make Windows phones cool to teenagers. It's funny, but it seems like the teenage demographic decides what phones are going to succeed, even if they're not the ones making the final buying decision (or even the biggest buying demographic). Me? I'm gonna make a Samsung J7 or LG Stylus Note my next phone since they're cheap, have decent radios and 2 GB of ram. But I'm a nerd, so I'm choosing on specs.

