Some Pixels Have Problems (techtimes.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes Tech Times: Pixel owners have so far reported on camera issues, audio issues, LTE band 4 connectivity problems and others, but the random freezing remains among the most persistent ones. While most previous issues have already received a fix, users have been complaining about the Google Pixel or Pixel XL randomly freezing since November and it seems Google has yet to get to the bottom of this. The official Pixel User Community forum has a long thread on the matter and the discussion started a good while back [in early November]...
[U]sers reporting on the Pixel Community Forum run different apps and they haven't found a common denominator just yet, and some don't have any third-party apps at all, further suggesting that the issue might not be caused by a third-party app. On the other hand, some Pixel owners got rid of this issue by uninstalling a third-party app called Live360 Family Locator, but others didn't even have the app installed and still experienced the issues.
Despite the problems, "most Pixel owners thus far have been quite pleased with their device," notes BGR -- though Softpedia also reports on some users complaining about "static and distorted sounds when at the three highest volume levels."
WTF? (Score:3, Funny)
I thought the main benefit of a Google phone was that it worked well, and tended to be cheap.
This one isn't cheap, and doesn't work well.
Re:WTF? (Score:5, Interesting)
Pixel (Score:2)
What the hell is a "Pixel"? (Score:4, Funny)
I was looking at my monitor looking for dead pixels and wondering how you would know which pixels are dead?
Could we please maybe add a FUCKING SENTENCE to describe what the FUCK you are talking about!?
Re: (Score:1)
Pixel is an Android 7 phone from Google manufactured by HTC, Google for some reason decided to piss off their Android vendors by making their own phone, only to make an ugly crap phone selling on the Google brand, not its own feature set.
Google use to make cutting edge phones that drove the feature set of Android, but this one has a middling screen, no SD card support, and no unique selling points as such. It lacks any style, and a lot of the features you'll find in third party Android phones.
It's supposed
Re: (Score:2)
Thats what I thought when I read the headline too
Then I thought about "The Cat that Walks through walls"
Re: (Score:1)
Wow. Like you couldn't discern from the first sentence that a device having a camera, audio, and LTE Band 4 capabilities, sharing the name of one of the most-hyped phones of the year, was a phone? You must either be an idiot or a troll. Although I did like the spittle-flecked shouting of your faux outrage.
Mine had a serious problem (Score:2)
The problem could be Android (Score:1)
I'm on a different Android phone and recently upgraded to the latest version of Android and dealing with freezes and extreme sluggishness almost daily.
Re: The problem could be Android (Score:1)
Mod this guy up. My Nexus 6p has most of the same problems and and my Galaxy S4 before it. Android is and always has been dogshit in regard to stÃbility and fluidity, and every year we are told it's finally fixed (Project Butter?). Only reason I hang with it is flexibility and control. If they keep retreating on those grounds I will have no reason left.
It's not "freezing".. (Score:1)
the OS is just suspending all other operations while it uploads the user's GPS logs, current location, browser history, pics and app data back to google's servers and then it resumes operation. Sometimes the uploads can be quite large so the freezing can sometimes be onerous...
Geez people, get with the "program". You are the product being marketed afterall, inconviences to you are not important. Who uses their "smart" phone to actually make calls nowadays?
oh no (Score:2)
early adopter tax
Typical problem rate for smartphones? (Score:2)
Not just Pixel (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
it's not overly problematic, but when it does it completely freezes the device until some watchdog kicks in and it reboots itself.
Reboots itself? Luxury! Why, in my day we had to hold the power button down for five seconds.
The downfall of RGB begins!! (Score:1)
Now you got pixels with problems! Now the bits of those 24bit color codes are in your hands!!