GM Partners With Boston Startup WiTricity To Develop Wireless Charging Technology

Earlier this week, General Motors announced a partnership with Boston-area startup WiTricity to develop wireless charging pads for electric vehicles. Their goal is to develop a wireless "charging pad" that can be installed beneath a layer of concrete or other garage flooring material so that cars would simply need to be parked over the pad to automatically start charging. Electrek reports: "The electric vehicle has been recognized as central to the future of mobility, and GM has been a leader, making EVs accessible to the broader market. The convenience of wireless charging will help accelerate adoption even further," said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity, about the alliance. "Wireless charging for EVs, based on industry standards, is inevitable as we move toward a future of self-driving and autonomous vehicles, and this project brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of a world powered wirelessly." GM agreed to allow WiTricity to conduct tests on a Chevrolet Volt hybrid vehicle, "to show how well it would work integrated into a real car," according to Gruzen. Witricity claims that their system can achieve over 90% efficiency, which would make it at least as efficient as a plug-in charger. "Wireless charging is a technology that our customers have told us they are interested in," GM's executive chief engineer of electrified vehicles, Pamela Fletcher, said. "By testing the WiTricity prototype system, we can ensure that wireless charging systems will comply with proposed industry standards, which benefits the entire industry and consumers." The company has high hopes for their product. Gruzen envisions a future in which EV owners can send autonomous cars to charging stations remotely, a future that would only be possible with wireless charging stations.
wireless charging is a waste ofenergy
how long does it take to plug something in
And wasting energy is particularly bad when we have climate deniers in charge of the govt
Well, they now will just leave the cars parked on the charging pad while the next guy waits in line, so not much of an improvement there. And I guess adding more charging pads will be more expensive that adding more charging outlets.
Wireless or inductive [wikipedia.org] charging can be as efficient as charging via cable but there are also allot of gotchas as well. One of those gotchas is a fundament law of physics which simply states that if you want efficiency you must couple the magnet field of the charging coil with the receiving coil and the greater the air gap the less efficient the charging will be. Anyone who has done transformer design should know that.
There are other gotchas though such as what if stray pieces of conductive material get in the way? If the vehicle is going to actually charge at a reasonable rate then some stray piece of metal can be a real problem in terms of picking up energy and heating. You could carefully monitor the power on both sides but it's hard to say if the difference is going to heat something. Another is broadcasting all kinds of errant emissions. When you broadcast that much power even little screwups like not parking in the exact right spot or minor damage to the bottom of the car could create tons of unwanted noise at all kinds of frequencies.
While it sounds cool to wirelessly charge, in reality it's likely to be far more practical and inexpensive to just use a plug.
While it sounds cool to wirelessly charge, in reality it's likely to be far more practical and inexpensive to just use a plug.
Unless it is a ubiquitous standard charger, I doubt many would invest in having it embedded in a concrete floor. It sees a mat that sits on the floor would be more desirable.
Of course, a huge number of people don't have garages or can't get all their cars into their garages, so plugs will still be the default. This embedded charger would be more of a nice accessory.
Why is wireless necessary for autonomy? (Score:2)
If we as a civilization have figured out how to dock spacecraft, and refuel planes in flight, surely we can figure out how to connect an autonomous car to a contact charger. It could be a port at bumper height and the car drives very slowly into it. It could be simple robots at the station itself. I'm not saying wireless charging doesn't have its place, but it is not a requirement for an autonomous vehicle infrastructure.
If we as a civilization have figured out how to dock spacecraft, and refuel planes in flight, surely we can figure out how to connect an autonomous car to a contact charger. It could be a port at bumper height and the car drives very slowly into it. It could be simple robots at the station itself. I'm not saying wireless charging doesn't have its place, but it is not a requirement for an autonomous vehicle infrastructure.
^^This, exactly! With the sophistication level of the robotics we already have in daily use, having cars either plug in or be plugged in would be a relatively trivial task. Granted, things like snow, ice, and dirt buildup, (among others), would cause problems - but they will also cause problems with wireless charging schemes. Not to mention the cost of repair. What's going to be more expensive - hiring a guy to fix or replace an above-ground piece of automation, or hiring a construction crew to dig up the a
Lego light-following robot for ages 10 and up (Score:2)
Someone else posted this automatic charger:
http://www.theverge.com/2016/6... [theverge.com]
The electronic guidance needn't be any more complex than the Lego Mindstorms line/ligght following robot, recommended for kids 10 years old and up.
This kit does essentially the same thing and costs Â£16.50.
https://www.kitronik.co.uk/219... [kitronik.co.uk]
The customer is always right? (Score:3)
"Wireless charging is a technology that our customers have told us they are interested in",
our customers also want flying cars.
Autonomous car charging (Score:2)
This dude and his garage begs to differ http://www.theverge.com/2016/6... [theverge.com].
GM if anyone would have the engineering resources to put together a reliable and automatic physical charging connection.
/greger
BS - Tesla can plug in by a robot (Score:2)
90%? (Score:2)
They claim a few meters of cable and a plug are only 90% efficient. ("which would make it at least as efficient as a plug-in charger")
If that were true, charging at 20 kW would result in red-hot cables. So this claim is bullshit.
Re: (Score:2)
The supercharger cables get warm but they charge at 150 kW. Tesla has been experimenting with some supercharger liquid cooling according to googling. But 90% is not just about the cable, probably most of those 10% is lost during the chemical charging of the battery itself. And Tesla battery HVAC runs on full power when the car is being supercharged.
I do not advocate the wireless charging itself, that is a non-sense IMO.