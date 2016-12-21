Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Nokia Sues Apple, Claims Patent Infringement in iPhone and Other Devices (marketwatch.com) 68

Nokia today announced a number of patent infringement complaints against Apple in Europe and the U.S. courts. There are 32 patents in total that Nokia claims Apple infringed, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. From a report on MarketWatch: Nokia said Apple agreed to license a few of Nokia Technologies' patents in 2011, but has declined offers by Nokia since then to license other patents whose inventions have been used in Apple mobile devices, including the iPhone and iPad, and the Mac. The lawsuits, filed in a Munich, Germany, regional court and a district court in Texas, cover technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Nokia said it's in the process of filing further actions in other jurisdictions as well. "After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights," said Ilkka Rahnasto, head of patent business at Nokia.

  • Grief stage 6 (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tripleevenfall ( 1990004 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @03:02PM (#53532609)

    Grief stage 6... patent trolling.

    • Re:Grief stage 6 (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @03:10PM (#53532675)

      Apple mainly has design patents for things like swipe bounce and round corners. Plus they still have to go through stages 1-5.

      Apple is a notorious technical patent thief who sued another company for design patent thievery and is now being sued for technical patent thievery. What's that you say? It's the smell of deliciously stewed Karma.

    • Re:Grief stage 6 (Score:5, Informative)

      by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @04:17PM (#53533099)
      It isn't patent trolling when you actually did invent the stuff, used it and tried to license it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      seems more a textbook case of the CORRECT use and defence of patents. This is the actual company that invented many of the items in phones today even if they are a shadow of their former self and from the article they tried to do the right thing with Apple for years but as usual apple are just arseholes.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nokia has literally invented most of the modern mobile network infrastructure and cornerstone technology of modern mobile phones. They have spent an insane amount of money over the years to come up with this stuff, and they have also licensed it to numerous mobile network and phone manufacturing companies. They're not using the patents to stifle competition, but they do want compensation for the risks they took when they spent that money into coming up with new technology.

      You need to look up the correct def

  • Karma (Score:1)

    by sconeu ( 64226 )

    Karma is a bitch, isn't it, Apple?

    • Actually, with their losses in high courts around the world I would think their risk is pretty low. You can't on one hand say the penalties are not linked to all the profits and value tiny pieces of the phone highly on the other.

  • Once the largest cell phone company (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Now reduced to patent troll tears. I wonder if this is just a Microsoft proxy war. I guess BB will be the next company to do nothing but sue for patent infringement.

    If you can, do. If you can't, teach. If you can't teach, create a patent holding company.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's SCO all over again.

      • how is this in any way similar to SCO? Nokia actually invented the stuff and patented and even licensed it out. Unless you are comparing Apple to SCO in that they are both a bunch of money grubbing pricks?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by cdrudge ( 68377 )

      I wonder if this is just a Microsoft proxy war.

      Not likely since this is Nokia Corp, what was left after Microsoft acquired Nokia's mobile handset business. Nokia Corp kept the patents to license to other manufacturers as part of the Microsoft deal.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Are you aware that Apple are infringing on many patents, genuine patents and real innovations as opposed to their own "patents" of sliding a button to the side etc.? They rely on their size to get away with it, but nevertheless, they are infringing on patents.

      Companies like Ericsson and Nokia "do" and "teach" like you say, while companies like Apple just sue to get their way.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You know, there is a very large possibility that Nokia actually invented these things, and that the patents are entirely valid? That's not generally something you could say about "patent trolls".

      Either way, the possibility that Apple actually invented any of it is nil, so presumably they own someone at least.

  • This is new (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A patent lawsuit in Texas!

    Why, I bet that patent was made in New York City!

  • declined "offers" ? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Black Parrot ( 19622 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @03:36PM (#53532879)

    That's the drill: when you're trying to shake someone down, you call it an 'offer'.

    • That's the drill: when you're trying to shake someone down, you call it an 'offer'.

      That shows how little you know about the mobile phone industry. This isn't a shakedown, this is just another day in the procurement department of a mobile company.

  • ... infringe on patents held by a Finnish bicycle tire manufacturer [staticflickr.com]?

  • A District Court in Texas (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Volfied ( 307532 ) on Wednesday December 21, 2016 @04:21PM (#53533127)

    A District Court in Texas, eh? I wonder which one...

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • It's all about the FRAND.

    How do you calculate FRAND when there are only two or three companies left?

