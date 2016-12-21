Nokia Sues Apple, Claims Patent Infringement in iPhone and Other Devices (marketwatch.com) 68
Nokia today announced a number of patent infringement complaints against Apple in Europe and the U.S. courts. There are 32 patents in total that Nokia claims Apple infringed, covering technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. From a report on MarketWatch: Nokia said Apple agreed to license a few of Nokia Technologies' patents in 2011, but has declined offers by Nokia since then to license other patents whose inventions have been used in Apple mobile devices, including the iPhone and iPad, and the Mac. The lawsuits, filed in a Munich, Germany, regional court and a district court in Texas, cover technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Nokia said it's in the process of filing further actions in other jurisdictions as well. "After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights," said Ilkka Rahnasto, head of patent business at Nokia.
Grief stage 6... patent trolling.
Apple mainly has design patents for things like swipe bounce and round corners. Plus they still have to go through stages 1-5.
Apple is a notorious technical patent thief who sued another company for design patent thievery and is now being sued for technical patent thievery. What's that you say? It's the smell of deliciously stewed Karma.
LOL apple doesn't need any buckets to pay their lost lawsuits, that's what the sheep are for; a slight increase in the price of dongle should do it.
Software and interface patents just need to die.
Billions spent and still computers suck.
Nokia has literally invented most of the modern mobile network infrastructure and cornerstone technology of modern mobile phones. They have spent an insane amount of money over the years to come up with this stuff, and they have also licensed it to numerous mobile network and phone manufacturing companies. They're not using the patents to stifle competition, but they do want compensation for the risks they took when they spent that money into coming up with new technology.
Karma is a bitch, isn't it, Apple?
Once the largest cell phone company (Score:2, Interesting)
Now reduced to patent troll tears. I wonder if this is just a Microsoft proxy war. I guess BB will be the next company to do nothing but sue for patent infringement.
If you can, do. If you can't, teach. If you can't teach, create a patent holding company.
It's SCO all over again.
Does a shell company employee over 50,000 people, generated over Euro 20 Billion in revenue and have a market cap of around $27 billion USD?
Nokia is a 150 year old company. They have been through many transformations from pulp and forestry to rubber, power generation, cable production and telecommunications.
Every phone needs a network to connect to a network. AT&T, Vodafone, Telefonica etc. all invest huge amounts of capital in building these networks. Nokia supplies the core technologies to the phone n
Not likely since this is Nokia Corp, what was left after Microsoft acquired Nokia's mobile handset business. Nokia Corp kept the patents to license to other manufacturers as part of the Microsoft deal.
Are you aware that Apple are infringing on many patents, genuine patents and real innovations as opposed to their own "patents" of sliding a button to the side etc.? They rely on their size to get away with it, but nevertheless, they are infringing on patents.
Companies like Ericsson and Nokia "do" and "teach" like you say, while companies like Apple just sue to get their way.
You know, there is a very large possibility that Nokia actually invented these things, and that the patents are entirely valid? That's not generally something you could say about "patent trolls".
Either way, the possibility that Apple actually invented any of it is nil, so presumably they own someone at least.
Re:They must get their tech news from Slashdot. (Score:5, Informative)
Thank goodness someone told Nokia about this hip new iPhone device so they could take action before years went by or something.
I thought the same thing, until I read the last sentence of TFS:
"After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights," said Ilkka Rahnasto, head of patent business at Nokia.
It sounds like they tried to avoid going to court for several years. At least that' what I got out of TFS.
How is Nokia failing badly in the modern mobile sector? Their market share is stable and they make a healthy profit. They simply don't want Apple to use technologies developed by Nokia without fair compensation. Patents may be a dubious concept and they may be abused often, but Nokia demanding royalties from Apple in this case is a textbook case of how they are supposed to work.
This is new (Score:1)
A patent lawsuit in Texas!
Why, I bet that patent was made in New York City!
Downmods are too young to remember this classic 90's Pace Picante ad reference.
declined "offers" ? (Score:3, Insightful)
That's the drill: when you're trying to shake someone down, you call it an 'offer'.
That's the drill: when you're trying to shake someone down, you call it an 'offer'.
That shows how little you know about the mobile phone industry. This isn't a shakedown, this is just another day in the procurement department of a mobile company.
Hwo did Apple ... (Score:2)
That was probably a joke,
Yes.
This allowed Nokia Corporation to solely focus on communications.
The way that business is going, they should have stuck with tires (that's the implied punch line).
The tire manufacturer has a patent on rounded corners obviously.
I assume the same way Samsung infringed on Apple's patents:
http://static5.gamespot.com/up... [gamespot.com]
A District Court in Texas (Score:4, Insightful)
A District Court in Texas, eh? I wonder which one...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
FRAND (Score:2)
It's all about the FRAND.
How do you calculate FRAND when there are only two or three companies left?